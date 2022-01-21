Blue Eye celebrated a sweep in girls and boys basketball this week.
The Bulldogs scored a win against Exeter Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Spokane Boys Invitational Tournament, advancing to the semi-finals. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 69-43 win.
Blue Eye Bulldogs have an 80% winning record with 12-3 for the season.
The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 59-53 at Hollister. Leading scoring for the Lady Bulldogs was Riley Arnold and Kyla Warren both with 16 points.
Also scoring for Blue Eye were: Avery Arnold (12 points), Makayla Johnson (10 points), Gracyn Fairchild (3 points), and Sam George (2 points).
Scoring for the Hollister Lady Tigers were: Brisa Gere (21 points), Mackenzie Simpson (13 points), Jackie Pyatt (12 points), and Carly Simpson (7 points).
