REEDS SPRING WOLVES

After a rain delay, which halted game play at the beginning of the second quarter on Friday, the Reeds Spring Wolves and the Cassville Wildcats came back to the gridiron to finish the battle for a top spot in District 3 Tournament.

The game was called on Friday, Nov. 4 with the Wolves in the lead 7-0 after No. 23 Preston Blubaugh ran for a 50 yard touchdown. The Wildcats were gaining momentum when the approaching storms had the officials postpone the game until Saturday, Nov. 5.

Upon returning to Carl Langley Field Saturday, the Wildcats scored after a couple of plays in the second quarter bringing the score to a tie. Both the Wolves and Wildcats fought hard forcing several turnovers while holding each other off the scoreboard.

In the fourth quarter, with around eight minutes remaining, the Wolves were finally able to drive the ball with a 6 yard run made by Blubaugh getting the final margin. The Wolves had to make a couple of late stands forcing a pair of turnovers to hold on for the win. Blubaugh ended up rushing for 168 yards and scored the second of the Wolves touchdowns.

The Wolves will host the Osage Indians in the Class 3 District Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 11 at Carl Langley Field.

FORSYTH PANTHERS

The Forsyth Panthers took to the road this past weekend for their game against the Mt.Vernon Mountaineers in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament.

The Panthers fought hard but took a big loss against the Mountaineers being shut out in the first half 35-0. Forsyth rallied in the second half gaining some ground but it was not enough to overcome the District 2 second seeded team. The Mountaineers defeated the Panthers 42-15.

The Panthers finished their season as the district’s third seeded team with a winning record of 63.6%, 7-4. Forsyth had a 4-1 home record, a 2-2 away record and a 1-1 tournament record. They also finished the season with their first conference championship as the Mid-Lakes Conference Champions.

HOLLISTER TIGERS

The Hollister Tigers traveled to Seneca for a Saturday afternoon game, which took place after their Friday evening game had to be rescheduled due to area storms.

The Seneca Indians defeated the Tigers in a complete shutout with a final score of 42-0 during their Saturday, Nov. 5, Class 2 District 4 semifinal game.

The No.1 seeded Seneca will face off against the No.2 seeded Mt. Vernon Mountaineers at home on Friday, Nov. 11, for the Class 2 District 4 - District Tournament Championship.