OZARK, Mo. — The Branson Pirates battled their way to the end of a season full of ups and downs.

Head coach Mike Linehan said he felt like his team hit its stride in January. The Pirates defeated Parkview (14-10), Lamar (14-12), Hillcrest (14-12) and Webb City (18-8) in the span of two weeks.

And then the latest set of challenges arose. Shortly after defeating Webb City, the Pirates were sent into a quarantine. Then the snow storms hit. In 14 days, Linehan said the Pirates practiced once before playing games on Feb. 19, 20, 23, 24 and 26.

They played tough games but lost three of the five.

“I feel like the outcomes would’ve been different if we’d had the chance to practice and get a little bit of conditioning in,” Linehan said.

The Pirates did win their last game of the regular season, defeating Neosho 77-58. Linehan said he thought the Pirates were on the right track heading into the Class 6 District 11 semifinal game against No. 2 Ozark.

The Pirates battled with Ozark through the entire game. They lost 69-62, but the Pirates were within three for most of the game.

The loss was disappointing, but the Pirates have a large group returning next year, including all five starters from the end of the season.

Juniors Kyle Scharbrough, Ehtan Jones and Kade Goodwin all averaged double-digit scoring at the end of the season. The two other starters, Colton Cooper and Pilot Ascone, earned their spots because of their defensive mindset and hardwork, according to Linehan.

The Pirates hope to build off of the end of this season next year and improve to a winning record. They ended this season 11-14.