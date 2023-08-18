After a historic season, which took Reeds Spring Wolves all the way to take second place in the Class 3 State Championship game, the team is gearing up to take to the field for a new season.

Under the coaching of Andy McFarland and the leadership of a powerhouse quarterback-receiver duo seniors Blandy Burall and James Dowdy the Wolves will vie for another championship run.

Last season, Burall passed for 2,506 yards and 34 touchdowns. He is the school’s passing leader and a three-year starter. Burall was the Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year.

Dowdy racked up 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns on 43 receptions with Burall consistently targeting him to receive. Dowdy is a playmaker, who shows his talents both offensively and for defense. Both Dowdy and Burall earned All-Big 8, all-area and all-state honors. Dowdy is an all-state defensive back finished with 85 tackles and nine interceptions.

The Wolves fans will see several familiar faces on the gridiron joining Burall and Dowdy.

- Junior Jace Bolin, who rushed for 521 yards and had four touchdowns last year including the only touchdown the Wolves scored during the State Championship game against Cardinal Ritter.

- Senior Chris Daniels added 310 yards last season and had four touchdowns.

- Daniel Fliflet returns as an All-Big 8 and all-area tight end. Last season as a linebacker he totaled 122 tackles last year with 17 tackles for loss.

- Senior Zack Preston

- Senior Kicker Miguel Campos

- Senior Spencer Michaud

- Senior Sebastian Michaud had 122 tackles with 14 tackles for loss last season.

- Junior Lucas Wattenbarger

- Junior Landon Irvin

- Junior Jayden Turner

The defensive line will be led by Dowdy, Spencer Michaud, Wattenbarger and Irvin.

After last season’s run, the Wolves are hungry for another run to December football and have a team with the talent to compete with the best of the best.

Reeds Spring will jamboree at Lebanon with Branson before opening the 2023 regular season at Monett on Friday, Aug. 25.