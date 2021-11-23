Reeds Spring fall sports saw the school ups and downs for the athletes. But as the Winter sports season begin, the coaches of the fall sports reflect on the 2021-22 season.

Cross Country

“We had great numbers this year, and for the first time in quite a few years, we were able to field a full girls team,” Assistant Coach Jason Reinsch said. “Throughout the season we saw continued growth from many of our runners, and despite some injuries, feel really good about the accomplishments of this group.”

Volleyball

“This being my first year, my first goal was to build a team culture,” Head Coach Addison Berry said. “That doesn’t happen overnight but I can see the growth already of the expectations these athletes have for themselves. When I first came in the consistency was up and down. It is something that is not perfect by any means now but it is improving every day.”

Softball

“Our season did not go as well as planned, but I am very proud of how our kids responded to adversity, kept a positive attitude, and continued to work hard to improve,” Head Coach Scott Walker said.

Tennis

“We finished the season 3-13,” Head Coach Rob Marshall said. “Four of our players had five or more wins: Emilee Dees, Madison Sieg, Fralynn Patten, and Riley Lacy. Next year we will return all but one player.”

Marching Band

“I can’t think of a band I have been more proud of in my time as a teacher, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to the school district, parents, band boosters, and especially the kids for making it possible for us to continue to pursue musical and personal excellence together once again,” Band Director Josh Garoutte said. “They’re all awesome!”