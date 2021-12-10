This week the Blue Eye basketball programs took to the court against Berryville.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats (58-47) on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in an away game. Avery Arnold led the scoring with 19 points for Blue Eye. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were:

- Riley Arnold and Kyla Warren with 12 points each

- Makayla Johnson with 3 points

- Samantha George with 4 points

- Gracyn Fairchild with 6 points

For the season the Lady Bulldogs are 3-2.

The Blue Eye Bulldogs basketball team lost to Berryville 47-49 on Tuesday. This was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs.

Isaiah Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 23 points and 7 rebounds.

Also scoring for Blue Eye were Ryan Cardenzana and Lance Clark with 11 points each. The Bulldogs are 3-1so far this season.