This week the Blue Eye basketball programs took to the court against Berryville.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats (58-47) on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in an away game. Avery Arnold led the scoring with 19 points for Blue Eye. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were:
- Riley Arnold and Kyla Warren with 12 points each
- Makayla Johnson with 3 points
- Samantha George with 4 points
- Gracyn Fairchild with 6 points
For the season the Lady Bulldogs are 3-2.
The Blue Eye Bulldogs basketball team lost to Berryville 47-49 on Tuesday. This was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs.
Isaiah Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 23 points and 7 rebounds.
Also scoring for Blue Eye were Ryan Cardenzana and Lance Clark with 11 points each. The Bulldogs are 3-1so far this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.