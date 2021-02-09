On top of all the constant changes COVID-19 has caused this season, teams are now also having to focus on changes that weather may cause.
On Monday, all area games were canceled due to weather and road conditions.
The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs were supposed to play Southwest (Washburn). That game has been rescheduled to Feb. 16 before the boys’ game against Billings. The Reeds Spring girls will make up their game against Logan-Rogersville on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
Hollister and Branson also canceled their girls’ games for Monday. No make up date has been set for either.
Forsyth and School of the Ozarks made no announcements regarding games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.