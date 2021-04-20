The Hollister Tigers baseball team moved to No. 8 in the Class 4 state baseball rankings, decided on by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association.

In the last poll released on April 5, the Tigers were receiving votes but did not make it onto the Top 10 list. Tri-Lakes foe Forsyth was ranked No. 2 in the last poll but fell off the list after losing four straight games spanning five days.

While Forsyth (8-6) is attempting to work back from the losses, Hollister has moved to 12-3 this season, only losing to Joplin 9-3, Aurora 5-0 and Logan-Rogersville 10-4.

Joplin is not on the state rankings despite an 11-5 record in Class 6, but Aurora and Logan-Rogersville both rank higher than Hollister in Class 4. Aurora sits at No. 4 with an 11-2 record, and Log-Rog is No. 6 with a 12-3 record like Hollister.

The Tigers still have several games on their schedule, including Tuesday’s match up against No. 2 Springfield Catholic. They finish out the week at Reeds Spring on Thursday and host Spokane on Friday.

Reeds Spring gets games in.

The Wolves have struggled this season to get games in due to weather cancellations.

While other schools in the area had played up to 15 games coming into this week, the Wolves and the Blue Eye Bulldogs were sitting at seven games apiece, both 3-4.

The Wolves defeated Mt. Vernon 4-3 in eight innings after not playing a game for seven days. They then lost to Cassville 7-5 the following day. The Wolves will spend this week at home, where they hosted Central (Springfield) on Monday and will host Marshfield and Hollister on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Branson continues with tough losses.

The Branson Pirates moved to 3-10 this season after losing three straight to Kickapoo, Ozark and Joplin.

The Pirates were able to score on Kickapoo early, but late runs gave the Chiefs the win. The story was the opposite against Ozark and Joplin. Ozark managed three runs through the first two innings before scoring three more in the sixth to seal the deal for the Pirates.

Joplin also put up three through the first two and then managed another five in the fourth inning. Branson attempted a comeback, putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough, and Joplin won 8-3.