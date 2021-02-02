SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The last 365 days have been nothing but ups and downs, twists and turns for everyone in the world.

Sports gave fans and athletes an escape from the struggles they were facing. Well, almost all fans and athletes.

The Branson Lady Pirates were 3-14 with eight games to go in the season on the last day of January, with their most recent loss coming from 4-7 Parkview last Thursday to the tune of 56-38.

It’s been a tough year for the Lady Pirates to say the least.

But head coach Kip Bough knew exactly what he was getting into this year.

Branson is not only missing its McDonald’s All-American Priscilla Williams — it’s missing any senior at all. There are zero seniors on the Branson roster this year. And, for most of the season, Bough’s junior class has battled through injuries. Junior Chloe Grimm, Branson’s school voted athlete of the year last year, was out for the first chunk of the season recovering from an ACL tear. Junior Joanna Lansman also missed a few games, came back, and then rolled her ankle in practice last week. Other players have had to quarantine or have come down with other illnesses.

One thing after another has beat down on the Lady Pirates, so even when they defeat 6-9 Joplin, it’s not long after that they have to face some sort of adversity — say, like playing 15-3 Mt. Vernon in the Bolivar girls tournament.

But Bough and his team remain undeterred.

“Sports is a microcosm for life. There’s tough things that sometimes are out of your control. What you do is you get back up, you dust yourself off, and you keep trying. You keep trying and you keep working,” Bough said after losing to Parkview.

The Lady Pirates struggled against Parkview. Bough’s starting lineup, which was three juniors and two sophomores that night, didn’t have the energy or the motivation he wanted to see from his team. After the first quarter, Branson trailed 18-2.

In the second quarter, he pulled his starters and put in a lineup of mostly freshmen.

“The older group, they had to see there’s no guarantees here,” Bough said. “They basically had to earn it.”

After halftime, it still took a few minutes but it started to happen. Parkview led 56-19 going into the final eight minutes. That’s when the momentum really shifted.

Branson outscored Parkview, which only had eight eligible players, 19-2 in the fourth quarter. The hole was too big to climb out of, but the Lady Pirates made a dent and proved hard work can pay off.

“They gotta understand that it’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about how hard you play,” Bough said. “And they either had to have a fight in them, or they had to be okay with being replaced.”

It’s unlikely that the Lady Pirates will win another game this season based on their schedule, but Bough said he hopes his team continues to get better and focuses on that aspect as they develop for future years.