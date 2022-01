The College of the Ozarks Athletic Department has announced the Fall 2021 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. In order to achieve honor roll status, students must be a varsity participant in a Bobcat or Lady Bobcat sport and achieve a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Athletes achieving a grade point average of 3.00-3.49 are White Scholars, while attaining a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 reaches distinction as a Maroon Scholar. 73 total athletes achieved honor roll status for the spring semester of 2021; 34 Maroon Scholars and 39 White Scholars.

The following students achieve Athletic Director Honor Roll status:

WHITE SCHOLARS – 3.0-3.49

Colin Pyatt – Baseball

Rhett Hill – Baseball

Tyler Buchanan – Baseball

Cadan Kauffman – Baseball

Kyle Brattin – Baseball

Spencer Greene – Baseball

Isaiah Smith - Baseball

Ryan Daggs – Baseball

Tanner Wright – Baseball

Chandler Tidwell – Baseball

Tanner Rogers - Men’s Basketball

Andrew Mitchell - Men’s Basketball

Garrett Simmerman - Men’s Basketball

Buck Sanders - Men’s Basketball

Stevi Jones - Women’s Basketball

Kyra Hardesty - Women’s Basketball

Katelyn Mayes - Women’s Basketball

Hailey Indendi - Cheer

Davis Garrison - Cheer

Kaitlyn Stockton - Cheer

Eden Strickland - Cheer

Maxyne Davis – Cheer

Madi Koehler - Cheer

Bailey Lynn - Cheer

Kailea Transeau - Cheer

Emma Sholtes - Cheer

Janelle Staal - Women’s Cross Country

Mary Zimmerman - Women’s Cross Country

Abigayle Money - Women’s Cross Country

Trinity Sadosky - Women’s Cross Country

Janvier Irakoze - Men’s Cross Country

Matthew Thomas - Track

Cody Damlo - Men’s Track

Drew Steuck – Men’s Track

Bailey Chamberlain - Volleyball

Kiley Counts – Volleyball

Morgan Austin – Volleyball

Leatha Keller – Volleyball

Alison Wallace - Volleyball

MAROON SCHOLARS – 3.5-4.0

Trey Riley - Baseball

Titus Atkins - Baseball

Zane Kelly – Baseball

Chuck Hill - Baseball

Riley Loyd - Baseball

Joshua Linehan - Men’s Basketball

Drew Vachon - Men’s Basketball

Taanner Diaz - Men’s Basketball

Jordan Wersinger - Women’s Basketball

Annie Noah - Women’s Basketball

Danielle Kerns - Women’s Basketball

Cameran Martin - Women’s Basketball

Michelle Gabani - Women’s Basketball

Kayley Frank - Women’s Basketball

Brooklyne Burtless – Cheer

Rachel Slocum – Cheer

Riley Griffin – Cheer

Taylor Pipenhagen – Cheer

Emily Staal - Women’s Cross Country

Brooklyne Sederwall - Women’s Cross Country

Jacquelyn O’Harver - Women’s Cross Country

Rebecca Loya- Women’s Cross Country

Naomi Foskett - Women’s Cross CountryV​​​​​​​

Cole Chafin - Men’s Cross Country

Mason Apperson - Men’s Cross Country

Garrett Pierce - Men’sCross Country

Wesley Moore - Men’s Cross Country

Spencer Dyck - Men’s Cross Country

Sarah Porter - Women’s Track

Briar Kellem - Men’s Track

Micah Bermenderfer - Men’s Track

Ryley Thixton - Volleyball

Morgan Wood - Volleyball

Abigail Menzies - Volleyball