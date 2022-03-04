Growing up in Arkansas, I knew Branson as a travel destination famous for its shows, shops and specialty eats. Now, I’m undoubtedly the new girl and still feel like a tourist in my new home. I’m becoming acquainted with this town as I fill the shoes of the sports reporter position. I’m eager to immerse myself with all of you through shared cheers during buzzer-beaters, home runs and match points.

For those of you who I haven’t met, my name is Melanie Abbott. Writing and athletics have always gone hand in hand for me since I was little.

Even before I was taught how to read, I was up before the sun rose, newspaper in hand, taking the morning slow before I was flooded with the daily to-do’s. When introduced to sports teams at age five and again when I was eight, I was not amused, as sports took away time from my story telling.

By 11, I was reluctantly signed up for the swim team. While most kids get bored staring at the bottom of the pool lap after monotonous lap, swimming became a practice for meditating over word choice and story topics to accelerate my writing.

Currently, I am finishing my final semester at Drury University as a collegiate athlete. In the past four years I’ve spent thousands of hours in the pool, on my bike and running around the Ozarks training as an endurance triathlete. The accumulation of this time spent within the bounds of my mind has fostered my passion for journalism.

I understand the athlete’s daily grind that goes unnoticed. As a result, I believe games and victories deserve to be highlighted. I look forward to telling your stories of triumph, hard work and heartbreak.

In high school, I was the copy editor for my school’s newspaper and wrote articles for the sports and news sections. In my time at Drury, I’ve traveled across the U.S. competing in 10 different states and studying multimedia production journalism, graphic design and Spanish.

I’ve spent my summers interning as a communication creator for local marketing agencies and nonprofits, writing press releases and managing social media accounts.

My heart feels full to be working in print journalism again and in a professional newsroom for the first time. If you have a story you would like featured, please reach out to me at sports@bransontrilakesnews.com.