SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Less than 18 hours after losing in the state semifinals, the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs returned to the campus of Missouri State University for the third place game against Scotland County.

They won, securing their second third place finish in as many years.

“Scotland is a good ball club,” head coach Ken Elfrink said. “Last year’s third place isn’t exactly the same, but we competed for it this year.”

The Lady Bulldogs struggled to make shots against Ellington on Thursday night, but that wasn’t the case against the Tigers.

Junior Riley Arnold scored 11 against Scotland County in the first half alone after being held scoreless until the end of the second quarter against Ellington. She finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Riley Arnold wasn’t the only one shots were falling in for the Lady Bulldogs. Every other starter — Avery Arnold, Kyla Warren, Gracyn Fairchild and Makayla Johnson — put points on the board for Blue Eye.

Warren, a junior guard, ended the day with a double-double. She secured 10 rebounds to go with her 14 points. She went to the free throw line 11 times, sinking six.

Scotland County had a better shooting percentage for the game, shooting 64.7% in the first half, but Blue Eye held the lead at 33-31.

Avery Arnold finished with 19 points; Johnson scored five and grabbed seven rebounds, something the Lady Bulldogs struggled with the night prior.

Fairchild was the one Elfrink said had an outstanding game. She scored seven, snagged five rebounds and had four steals.

Looking to next year

Blue Eye didn’t get to play for third place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they still earned the third-place finish.

This year, they got to compete for the bronze. And Elfrink wanted to make sure they knew what this meant.

“I told them that only two teams in Class 2 get to end their season with a win, and we wanted to be one of them,” Elfrink said.

Now, the Lady Bulldogs will look to next season — which won’t look much different than this year. They graduate just one senior, Kara Spinning, who played minimal minutes but gave the Lady Bulldogs 3-point opportunities when she played. In 26 games played, she scored 59 points.

All five starters return for their senior season next year. Sophomore Samantha George has been Blue Eye’s sixth man all year, and she will return too.

“I think this is my first time as a head coach that I’ve returned all five starters — and my sixth man,” Elfrink said.

The Lady Bulldogs are aware that the expectations are high, but Elfrink said if his team improves like they need to, they will have success next year.

The Lady Bulldogs end the season 25-6 for their fifth straight year of at least 20 wins.