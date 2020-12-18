SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Through six games, the Branson girls have only won once.

It’s not a surprising record, considering they lost McDonald’s All-American Priscilla Williams and have no seniors this season.

The Lady Pirates also started the season without leading juniors Chloe Grimm and Joanna Lansman. Both had torn ACLs. Grimm is still out but hoping to be back before the end of the season. Lansman is back, though, and her presence made a huge difference against Glendale, despite the 63-38 loss on Monday, Dec. 14.

Since their first game of the season, the Lady Pirates started this game off more composed. Junior Rachel Riveros and sophomore Ellie Hoenie have led Branson so far this season, and having Lansman out on the court provided them with another option for a shooter.

Lansman, a 5-foot-10 forward, provided shooting opportunities down low, as well as in the corners. She ended the night with just four points, and her time was limited, but she got off more shots than most of her teammates.

All of Lansman’s points came in the first quarter. Branson and Glendale played an incredibly even quarter. Branson held the lead for almost the entire quarter, but Glendale always kept it within three points. At the end of the quarter, Glendale hit two 3-pointers and Riveros hit one of her own. Glendale took the lead with the second triple and held the lead for the rest of the game.

For the entire game, Glendale played a diamond-shaped press defense with its fifth player back below the basket. A Glendale assistant coach told the last defensive player to play “Chicken” under the basket through the entire game. And it worked.

The last defender ended up holding off shots until her teammates could get back, and the Lady Pirates were held to 22 points for the rest of the game. In the second quarter, they scored four points off free throws from Hoenie and fellow sophomore Briley Efird.

At half, Glendale led 34-20.

The end of the junior varsity game told a tale that was present in the varsity matchup. Both Glendale teams were aggressive the entire game. Branson and Glendale coaches showed visible frustration with calls throughout the evening. Several players for both teams were in foul trouble as early as the first half.

After the halftime break, the aggressiveness dropped significantly, and neither team scored for the first few minutes. Glendale eventually dropped several shots in a row, forcing Branson head coach Kip Bough to take a timeout with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

Junior Shelby Heil scored a 3-pointer with less than three minutes to go in the quarter for the Lady Pirates’ first points of the night. Glendale led at the end of the quarter 52-28.

Freshman Harleigh Hodges earned herself a good chunk of minutes as a center for the Lady Pirates. She only had four points that also came in the first quarter, but she was often the first one to go up for offensive and defensive rebounds. In the third quarter, she came out with an apparent knee injury. She sat out for the rest of the quarter and only played a little in the fourth quarter in which she favored her leg slightly.

The girls played at 5-1 Lebanon on Thursday night. Their next game is not until the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic. They will face Carthage at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Kickapoo High School.