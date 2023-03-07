Forsyth Panthers
The Forsyth boys finished their season in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament when they were defeated by the Hollister Tigers 64 to 43 on Wednesday, March 1. The Panthers end their season with a 23-5 record.
Reeds Spring Wolves
The Reeds Spring Wolves faced the Monett Cubs in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament on Monday, Feb. 27. The Wolves fell to the Cubs 19 to 25. The Wolves finished their season with an 8-14 record.
Reeds Spring Lady Wolves
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Lady Wolves faced the Cassville Lady Cats in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament. The Cats beat the Wolves 43 to 38.
Hollister Tigers
The Hollister Tigers advanced to the Class 4 District 11 championship after defeating the Forsyth Panthers on Wednesday, March 1, with a 64-43 score. On Friday, March 3, they hosted the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats, ending their season with a 40-53 loss. The Tigers end their basketball season with a record of 22-5.
Hollister Lady Tigers
The Lady Tigers hosted Mountain Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 28, losing 42-57.
Branson Pirates
The Branson Pirates ended their season in the district tournament, but they didn’t go out without keelhauling the district’s top team. The Pirates upset the No. 1 seed in the district, Bolivar, 55-52 in their first district game. They moved on to face Springfield’s Hillcrest where their season came to an end 54-37. They finish the season overall 6-22.
Branson Lady Pirates
The Branson Lady Pirates’ season came to an end with a 1-1 record in the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The team beat Springfield Parkview 50-42 in the first round, but fell 64-44 to a 21-7 West Plains squad in the second round. The team ended with an over 13-14 record on the season.
