While some highschoolers spent a relaxing week at the beach over spring break, the only sand the Reeds Spring baseball team saw was on the pitcher’s mound. The Wolves opened up their season with three games at home on March 18 and 19.
The Wolves are playing with an experienced starting line up this year with 13 upperclassmen. While their team is full of familiar faces, the Wolves have brought on a new head coach this year, Jason Reinsch. Reinsch has already established a local presence as the former head baseball coach for College of the Ozarks.
The Wolves’ experienced player and coaching foundation made for a winning combination against Forsyth.
The Wolves narrowly defeated Forsyth 5-4 with the help of junior Dayne Smith on the mound. Smith pitched six innings and only allowed one run while striking out four batters. Also contributing for the Wolves was senior Blayne Blevins who bat 3-3 at the plate with three singles.
The Wolves followed their win with a double header against Holden on March 19.
In the first game against Holden, junior Will Foster pitched four innings and struck out eight. Junior Koby Essary was 2-3 with two RBI. Senior Brandt Miller hit the first home run of the season for the Wolves, but it wasn’t enough to keep Holden from prevailing 17-9.
In the second game of the day, Essary treated the home crowd to an inside the park grand slam. The Wolves fell short in the second game 15-6.
