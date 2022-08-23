Girl athletes at Reeds Spring High School will be teeing off as the Girls’ Golf Team’s inaugural season gets in full swing.

Reeds Spring Golf Coach John Giebler told Branson Tri-Lakes News the vision for expanding and creating a girls golf team came from Reeds Spring Athletic Director Lance Gosch.

“When I was hired as the boys coach, before the 2021 boys golf season, our AD Lance Gosch spoke to me about his vision of expanding the golf program to girls. Most schools in the Big 8 have girls golf,” Giebler said. “When I was speaking to students in both the high school and the middle school gauging the interest in starting a new program, many of the girls said they would have played with the boys in the spring, but did not want to play from the men’s tees.”

Giebler said one of the great things about golf is its ability to be a lifelong sport.

“Golf is the one of the few sports offered in high school people can participate in for the rest of their lives,” Giebler said. “Golf brings people together.”

The 2022/2023 season will see four Lady Wolves hit the greens; Senior Ellie Dunagan, Senior Olivia Giebler, Junior Reese Hejlek and Junior Harley Watson. The team is also under the instruction of Volunteer Assistant Coach Lesa Giebler.

Giebler said the community has been very supportive of the program.

“I want to build on the support these golfers have in the community. Word got around quickly when Reeds Spring was adding girls golf. So many people from the community have rallied around these girls, not only from the Reeds Spring area, but the Branson area as well,” Giebler said. “Many people have graciously donated money and equipment to the program and this support demonstrates how much people in the Tri-Lakes Area support all of our area schools. There is no way to measure our appreciation for the people of our great community.

“When the school board approved starting this program, people in the community stepped up to help prepare these ladies for the first season. Kim Vinton, a local golf pro, began working with some of these ladies to prepare them for success. Dan Ward, a golf club fitter, outfitted some of these players with sets of clubs that were ideal starter sets.”

The support of The Ledgestone Ladies Golf Association has been instrumental in getting the team ready for the season, according to Giebler.

“The Ledgestone Ladies Golf Association donated $500 to the program on Aug. 9. None of this would be possible without the support of Ledgestone Country Club. Without the support of the staff this would not be possible,” Giebler said. “As the girls are practicing on the range or on the course, members always stop by to share how excited they are to see these ladies working so hard.”

Giebler said he wants the girls to continue to improve and play hard this first season.

“Golf is the hardest sport to master. I want each lady to compete every day with the mindset of playing better than the day before,” Giebler said. “All of the girls have a nine hole average score and I want them to shoot below that average with every round they play.”

“I am excited to watch these girls improve every day. I remember the first day of offseason summer golf and these ladies have improved so much,” Giebler said. “The sky’s the limit. Golf embraces honesty, integrity, and perseverance. These skills will help all people be prepared for life after high school.”

The hope is more girls will join the team next season and it will continue to gain support in the community.

“I want to generate excitement for the game of golf,” Giebler said. “I want other girls to see how much fun the girls are having and say to themselves, ‘I want to be a part of this.’”

To kick off the season the Lady Wolves are hosting the Inaugural Lady Wolves Shootout at Thousand Hills. Giebler said they hope it is just the first of many tournaments.

The following schools are participating: Bolivar, McDonald County, Branson, Monett, Mt. Vernon, Cassville, Mountain Grove, Central, Nixa, Clever, Hollister, Parkview, Marshfield, Rogersville and Reeds Spring.