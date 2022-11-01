The Hollister Tigers faced off against the East Newton Patriots on Friday, Oct. 28 in the Class 2 home game playoff, winning 37-7.

The Tigers will play the Seneca Indians in the next round on Friday, Nov. 4. Seneca is 8-1 on the season; their one loss being at the hands of the Nevada Tigers.

Last week, Hollister’s All-Conference football players were named. Among the players were:

1st Team All-Conference

Blake Russell Unanimous Running Back

Boston Huck Guard

Luke Calovich Punter

2nd Team All-Conference

Noah Richardson Defensive End

Noah Richardson Tight End

Colton Hale Running Back

Colton Hale Linebacker

Ayden Kimmell Defensive Back

Michael Collins Defensive Tackle

Luke Calovich All-Purpose

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Gabe Bean Offensive Tackle