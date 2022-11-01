Hollister Luke Calovich pass 2.jpg

Luke Calovich pass

 Chris Carlson

The Hollister Tigers faced off against the East Newton Patriots on Friday, Oct. 28 in the Class 2 home game playoff, winning 37-7.

Hollister Blake Russell Kick.jpg

Blake Russell kicking off.
Hollister Luke Calovich pass.jpg

Luke Calovich passing
Hollister Football Michael Collins.jpg

Hollister's Michael Collins sacks the East Newton QB.

The Tigers will play the Seneca Indians in the next round on Friday, Nov. 4. Seneca is 8-1 on the season; their one loss being at the hands of the Nevada Tigers.

Hollister Colton Hale rush.jpg

Colton Hale rushing.

Last week, Hollister’s All-Conference football players were named. Among the players were: 

Hollister Blake Russell Run.jpg

Blake Russell on the run.

1st Team All-Conference

Blake Russell Unanimous Running Back

Boston Huck Guard

Luke Calovich Punter

 

2nd Team All-Conference

Noah Richardson Defensive End

Noah Richardson Tight End

Colton Hale Running Back

Colton Hale Linebacker

Ayden Kimmell Defensive Back

Michael Collins Defensive Tackle

Luke Calovich All-Purpose

 

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Gabe Bean Offensive Tackle

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.