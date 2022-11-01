The Hollister Tigers faced off against the East Newton Patriots on Friday, Oct. 28 in the Class 2 home game playoff, winning 37-7.
The Tigers will play the Seneca Indians in the next round on Friday, Nov. 4. Seneca is 8-1 on the season; their one loss being at the hands of the Nevada Tigers.
Last week, Hollister’s All-Conference football players were named. Among the players were:
1st Team All-Conference
Blake Russell Unanimous Running Back
Boston Huck Guard
Luke Calovich Punter
2nd Team All-Conference
Noah Richardson Defensive End
Noah Richardson Tight End
Colton Hale Running Back
Colton Hale Linebacker
Ayden Kimmell Defensive Back
Michael Collins Defensive Tackle
Luke Calovich All-Purpose
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Gabe Bean Offensive Tackle
