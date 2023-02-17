Hollister School District alumni are invited to participate in the 14th Annual Hollister Alumni Games on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at Hollister High School.

According to event organizer Kyle David, the Hollister Alumni Athletics games bring together alumni athletes to compete alongside their former teammates and classmates, creating a unique reunion experience. All proceeds from the event fund a scholarship for a Hollister student at the end of the school year.

“The games have always been to bring together our former athletes to share the court together once again,” David said. “It has become a family and class reunion every year, where former Tigers from around the area, and even as far as Los Angeles and New York, come together. We all look forward to competing in the game itself, but it’s the dinners and time spent after the game that most of our athletes look forward to.”

David said he began playing in the games in 2014. His father, Jim David, was the brain and leader of the event for 12 years before handing the responsibility over to his son. He said the games are important to members and people of the community because it brings people together.

David said 2023 marks the event’s 14th year for the games.

“This day is something so many alums look forward to,” David said. “We hope to continue the games for years, bringing in more former athletes and raising money to help our current students attend college with scholarship funds.”

“It’s become more than a game, but rather a reunion,” David said. “Every group goes out after the games together, stays in town, and makes an entire day of it. These are guys and girls who don’t see each other for years and get together like we’re all still in school together. You cannot replace that feeling of joy, which makes the games important to the alums and our Hollister community. Even our former PA announcer, Mark Cowsert, joins in on the fun of announcing our games, allowing our athletes to hear their names shouted as they were in their playing days.”

David said any former Hollister Tiger who competed in boys basketball and girls volleyball is welcome to participate in the annual event. This year’s girls volleyball game will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the boys basketball game at 2 p.m.

“We have been posting throwback content of key alumni moments in games and photos on our Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/hollisterbasketball,” David said.

There is a fee of $25 per player to participate in the games and admission to watch is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children ages 5 and under are free.

For more information and updates regarding this year’s games, visit the event’s Facebook page.