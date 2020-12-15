SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic dates are set.
The 10th annual tournament will begin Monday, Dec. 28 and run through New Year’s Eve. The tournament is normally held on the Drury University campus in Springfield, but this year, games will be played at different Springfield Public Schools locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs and Branson Lady Pirates will play in the White Division with first and second round games played at Kickapoo High School.
Kickapoo, located at 3710 S. Jefferson Ave., will host the top portion of the White Division bracket. Blue Eye enters as the No. 4 seed in the top of the bracket and will start the tournament off against Parkview at 2:30 p.m. Branson will play Carthage at 6 p.m.
The two area teams could play each other if they made it to the quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Dec. 30. That game would also be held at Kickapoo High. If either team made it to the championship game, they would play at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 at Parkview High School, 516 W. Meadowmere St.
The bottom portion of the White Division will play at Glendale High School with consolation finals also at Glendale, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Road.
The fifth place match will play at Hillcrest High School, 3319 N. Grant Ave.
The Pink Division will play at Central, Hillcrest and Parkview High Schools.
