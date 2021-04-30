Reeds Spring junior Ty Cooper and Hollister sophomore Garrett Snyder finished second and third, respectively in the Big 8 Conference Golf Championships on Tuesday, April 27.
Cooper has been the No. 1 golfer for Reeds Spring all season. He shot a 78 “in very windy conditions,” according to the Reeds Spring golf Twitter account.
Snyder finished with an 80, tying for third with Springfield Catholic’s Tyler Han.
Hollister and Reeds Spring finish out their regular seasons this coming week before competing in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament on May 10 at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri.
