OZARK, Mo. — Hollister’s baseball team has made the Final 4 for the third time in program history.

Hollister defeated rival Springfield Catholic 6-5 in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Friday, May 29.

“In this part of the season, it’s anybody’s game — it’s about who makes less mistakes,” head coach Trent Oxenreider said. “This was an expected dog fight, and our kids just competed. If there’s anything anybody’s ever going to say about Hollister baseball, it’s that they will compete.”

And that’s just what Hollister did against Catholic.

Hollister started the scoring in the first inning after senior Konner Hatfield singled on a bunt and senior Landon Richards doubled to center field to allow Hatfield to score.

In the top of the second inning, Catholic responded with two runs. Catholic scored two more runs in the top of the third after back-to-back errors and a triple to take a 4-1 lead.

Hollister was able to score two in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to one.

Richards pitched a 1-2-3 inning, thanks to a strikeout and two pop fly outs to senior Colby Teaster at second base.

The Tigers entered the bottom of the inning in the bottom half of their lineup. Junior Clay Kemp singled, sophomore Sam Teaster walked, sophomore Malachi Henry reached on a bunt, sophomore Ethan Wright singled and recorded the first RBI of the inning.

Leadoff hitter sophomore Blake Russell grounded into a fielder’s choice to allow Sam Teaster to score and Hollister to take the lead.

Springfield Catholic switched to a left handed pitcher to face the left handed batters. Hatfield was out on a fielder’s choice then Richards hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Henry to score for a 6-4 lead.

Catholic attempt at a comeback didn’t come until the top of the sixth. The Fightin’ Irish made contact in every at bat. A two-out error from the Tigers allowed Catholic to score one and cut the lead to one.

The rest of the game was scoreless. Henry came in during the top of the seventh to earn the save for Hollister. In 24 pitches, he struck out two, allowed one hit and one walk. Richards earned the win, throwing 102 pitches, striking out five, walking one and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Richards also led the way at the plate with two RBIs.

“The coaches put a lot of pressure on me, and I think it’s a real honor,” Richards said. “I’m really happy that I can go and compete and get the job done for my team.”

The Tigers’ win over Catholic was a meaningful one beyond moving on to the state semifinals.

Springfield Catholic defeated Hollister two years ago in the district championship. Last year, no one got a season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Tigers came out victorious not once but twice against the Irish. Earlier this season, Hollister defeated Catholic 4-3 during the regular season. Both teams have been ranked by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association throughout the season, and the game is always one both teams look forward to each season.

“It’s a dog fight every time with Catholic,” Oxenreider said. “I’m just super proud of our kids this year.”

The Tigers will face Blair Oaks in the MSHSAA Class 4 Semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Blair Oaks is 27-5 this season. The last time the two faced each other was in the 2006 Final 4 when Blair Oaks won 4-3.