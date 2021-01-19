It’s the basketball name everyone knows in the Ozarks. Priscilla Williams played four years of varsity basketball at Branson High School and became one of the greatest basketball players in all of southwest Missouri.
Now a Syracuse freshman, Williams has started the last six games in Syracuse’s 6-1 season.
The Orange are ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Poll after defeating Miami (Florida) on Sunday. Williams scored a season-high 26 points in 27 minutes. She shot 9-for-9 from the field, six of which were from behind the arc.
She’s averaging 19 minutes per game to go along with her 11.7 points per game. So far this season she’s shooting at just over 50% from the field with a 50% average from behind the arc.
Syracuse plays at Louisville — the No. 1-ranked team by AP — on Thursday, Jan. 21. The game will be on ESPN2.
