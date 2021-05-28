Branson’s Cali Essick ended her junior season track and field with three state medals.

Earning a personal record in an event she started five weeks ago; Essick placed first in triple jump at 39 feet, 4 inches. She also placed second in long jump at 19 feet, 2 ⅕ inches. Her final medal was in the 200-meter dash, which she considers “not her best event.” She placed eighth out of 15 with a time of 25.93 seconds.

Essick also competed in the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships during her freshman year. She qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Because the coronavirus pandemic canceled her sophomore season, this was her first year being able to qualify in the Top 8.

Blackwell said at the sectional meet he expected Essick’s success because she improved every meet.

Essick wasn’t the only Pirate to visit the podium on Thursday.

Junior Colsen Conway and senior Payton McCormick placed in the 300-meter hurdles. Conway ran a 39.23-second time for third place, and McCormick placed eighth in 40.13 seconds. McCormick also finished ninth overall in the 110-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen was the last podium guest for Branson. He placed seventh in pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 7 inches.

Sisters sophomore Allison Thomas and junior Kayli Thomas competed at state in the javelin and high jump, respectively. Allison finished 11th. Kayli finished ninth.

Head coach Kevin Blackwell said at the sectional meet he was proud of all the athletes who made it to state, especially since some athletes weren’t expecting to make it.

“It’s so fun to watch kids take it to that next level — that’s what they have to do here to get through to the next level, and they did that,” Blackwell said at the sectional meet.