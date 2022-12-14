Forsyth Panthers

The Panthers traveled to Reeds Spring on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Wolves, winning 67-38. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they hosted Venus High School, winning 65-36.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers hosted the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a win with a score of 69-34. They traveled to Fair Grove on Thursday, Dec 8, to face off against the Lady Eagles. Fair Grove won 71-35.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears hosted the Greenfield Wildcats on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting the win, 59-26. On Saturday, Dec. 10, they traveled to Sheldon to face the Panthers, winning 67-63.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears traveled to Wheaton on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Bulldogs. They won 64-31. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they traveled to Verona to defeat the Wildcats 54-27. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Lady Bears traveled to Sheldon to defeat the Panthers 61-28.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Lady Eagles traveled to Dora to face the Falcons, losing 46-75. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs, losing 21-62.

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hosted the Fordland Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 10, winning 57-52. Logan Isbell and Colton Spinning each collected 12 points and Jadon Weaver scored 11 points. They faced the Forsyth Panthers on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 50-62.

Blue Eye

Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bradleyville to face the Lady Eagles on Friday, Dec. 9

S of O Patriots

The Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 34-57. They lost to the Green Forest Tigers 40-57 on Friday, Dec. 9.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, collecting a loss with a score of 30-48. On Friday, Dec. 9, they lost to the Green Forest Lady Tigers in overtime 39-47 at home.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the Ava Bears on Tuesday, Dec. 6, collecting a win with a score of 59-36. They hosted the Seymour Tigers on Friday, Dec. 9, collecting a win with a score of 48-42.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to Houston, Missouri on Thursday Dec. 8, to face their namesake, losing 29-57.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Wolves hosted Forsyth on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 67-38. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Summit Christian Academy Eagles, losing 44-64.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves traveled to Forsyth on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a loss to the Panthers with a score of 69-34. The Lady Wolves hosted the Lady Blue Jays from Clever on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 38-57.

Crane Pirates

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Pirates hosted the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers, losing 40-55.

Crane Lady

Pirates

The Lady Pirates traveled to Diamond to face the Lady Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 36-63.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates had a .500 week, picking up a key road win while dropping a battle at home. The team lost a game at home on Dec. 6 against Springfield Central 76-47, before heading on the road Dec. 9 to hand Lebanon their first loss of the season, 61-48.

Branson Lady Pirates

The machine known as the Branson Lady Pirates continued their early season domination last week, heading on the road to defeat Logan-Rogersville 63-51. The Lady Pirates are now 5-0 on the season, with difficult games this week at Glendale and Lebanon.