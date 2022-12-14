Forsyth Panthers

The Panthers traveled to Reeds Spring on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Wolves, winning 67-38. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they hosted Venus High School, winning 65-36. 

 

 

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers hosted the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a win with a score of 69-34. They traveled to Fair Grove on Thursday, Dec 8, to face off against the Lady Eagles. Fair Grove won 71-35.

 

 

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears hosted the Greenfield Wildcats on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting the win, 59-26. On Saturday, Dec. 10, they traveled to Sheldon to face the Panthers, winning 67-63.

 

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears traveled to Wheaton on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Bulldogs. They won 64-31. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they traveled to Verona to defeat the Wildcats 54-27. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Lady Bears traveled to Sheldon to defeat the Panthers 61-28.

 

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Lady Eagles traveled to Dora to face the Falcons, losing 46-75. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs, losing 21-62.

 

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hosted the Fordland Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 10, winning 57-52. Logan Isbell and Colton Spinning each collected 12 points and Jadon Weaver scored 11 points. They faced the Forsyth Panthers on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 50-62. 

 

Blue Eye 

Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bradleyville to face the Lady Eagles on Friday, Dec. 9 

 

S of O Patriots 

The Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 34-57. They lost to the Green Forest Tigers 40-57 on Friday, Dec. 9.

 

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, collecting a loss with a score of 30-48. On Friday, Dec. 9, they lost to the Green Forest Lady Tigers in overtime 39-47 at home.

 

Hollister Tigers 

The Tigers hosted the Ava Bears on Tuesday, Dec. 6, collecting a win with a score of 59-36. They hosted the Seymour Tigers on Friday, Dec. 9, collecting a win with a score of 48-42.

 

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to Houston, Missouri on Thursday Dec. 8, to face their namesake, losing 29-57. 

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Wolves hosted Forsyth on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 67-38. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Summit Christian Academy Eagles, losing 44-64.

 

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves traveled to Forsyth on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a loss to the Panthers with a score of 69-34. The Lady Wolves hosted the Lady Blue Jays from Clever on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 38-57.

 

Crane Pirates 

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Pirates hosted the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers, losing 40-55. 

 

Crane Lady 

Pirates

The Lady Pirates traveled to Diamond to face the Lady Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 36-63. 

 

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates had a .500 week, picking up a key road win while dropping a battle at home. The team lost a game at home on Dec. 6 against Springfield Central 76-47, before heading on the road Dec. 9 to hand Lebanon their first loss of the season, 61-48.

 

Branson Lady Pirates

The machine known as the Branson Lady Pirates continued their early season domination last week, heading on the road to defeat Logan-Rogersville 63-51. The Lady Pirates are now 5-0 on the season, with difficult games this week at Glendale and Lebanon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.