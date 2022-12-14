Forsyth Panthers
The Panthers traveled to Reeds Spring on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Wolves, winning 67-38. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they hosted Venus High School, winning 65-36.
Forsyth Lady Panthers
The Lady Panthers hosted the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a win with a score of 69-34. They traveled to Fair Grove on Thursday, Dec 8, to face off against the Lady Eagles. Fair Grove won 71-35.
Galena Bears
The Galena Bears hosted the Greenfield Wildcats on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting the win, 59-26. On Saturday, Dec. 10, they traveled to Sheldon to face the Panthers, winning 67-63.
Galena Lady Bears
The Lady Bears traveled to Wheaton on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Bulldogs. They won 64-31. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they traveled to Verona to defeat the Wildcats 54-27. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Lady Bears traveled to Sheldon to defeat the Panthers 61-28.
Bradleyville Lady Eagles
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Lady Eagles traveled to Dora to face the Falcons, losing 46-75. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs, losing 21-62.
Blue Eye Bulldogs
The Bulldogs hosted the Fordland Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 10, winning 57-52. Logan Isbell and Colton Spinning each collected 12 points and Jadon Weaver scored 11 points. They faced the Forsyth Panthers on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 50-62.
Blue Eye
Lady Bulldogs
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bradleyville to face the Lady Eagles on Friday, Dec. 9
S of O Patriots
The Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 34-57. They lost to the Green Forest Tigers 40-57 on Friday, Dec. 9.
S of O Lady Patriots
The Lady Patriots traveled to Pleasant Hope to face the Pirates on Thursday, Dec. 8, collecting a loss with a score of 30-48. On Friday, Dec. 9, they lost to the Green Forest Lady Tigers in overtime 39-47 at home.
Hollister Tigers
The Tigers hosted the Ava Bears on Tuesday, Dec. 6, collecting a win with a score of 59-36. They hosted the Seymour Tigers on Friday, Dec. 9, collecting a win with a score of 48-42.
Hollister Lady Tigers
The Lady Tigers traveled to Houston, Missouri on Thursday Dec. 8, to face their namesake, losing 29-57.
Reeds Spring Wolves
The Wolves hosted Forsyth on Tuesday, Dec. 6 losing 67-38. On Friday, Dec. 9, they hosted the Summit Christian Academy Eagles, losing 44-64.
Reeds Spring Lady Wolves
The Lady Wolves traveled to Forsyth on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a loss to the Panthers with a score of 69-34. The Lady Wolves hosted the Lady Blue Jays from Clever on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 38-57.
Crane Pirates
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Pirates hosted the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers, losing 40-55.
Crane Lady
Pirates
The Lady Pirates traveled to Diamond to face the Lady Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 8, losing 36-63.
Branson Pirates
The Branson Pirates had a .500 week, picking up a key road win while dropping a battle at home. The team lost a game at home on Dec. 6 against Springfield Central 76-47, before heading on the road Dec. 9 to hand Lebanon their first loss of the season, 61-48.
Branson Lady Pirates
The machine known as the Branson Lady Pirates continued their early season domination last week, heading on the road to defeat Logan-Rogersville 63-51. The Lady Pirates are now 5-0 on the season, with difficult games this week at Glendale and Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.