Crane senior Aric Spyres will continue his track and field career at the University of Central Missouri next fall after signing his National Letter of Intent on Monday, April 11.
Spyres has been a dominant force on the court and track for Crane. He was a starter for the varsity basketball team and an All-State athlete in the high jump and triple jump in 2021. He was awarded the All-State honor after winning the Missouri State Championship for Class 2 in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet 4 inches.
Spyres is the state Class 2 favorite this season in the high jump and will have a chance to score in the triple jump as well.
