SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Girls Night Out and Boys Night Out meets are two of southwest Missouri’s most elite track meets.

Branson brought home six total medals from the two nights. Reeds Spring senior Lance Hafar was the only medalist for the Wolves, placing first in high jump with a personal record of 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.

For Branson, juniors ran the table. Colsen Conway finished with medals in both hurdle events, earning second in the 110-meter hurdles and first in the 300-meter hurdles, despite a fall as he neared the finish line. Even with the misstep, he finished with a time of 39.69 seconds.

Cali Essick walked away with three medals on the girls side, two third place finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and gold in the long jump with a leap of 18-3 ¼.

Sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen also brought home a gold for the Pirates in the boys pole vault after clearing 11-11 ¾.

The boys meet was unable to finish due to weather, ending after the 3,200-meter run.

Blue Eye brings home medals at smaller meet

The Blue Eye Bulldogs competed at Marionville on Thursday while the Wolves and Pirates were running in Springfield.

At the small-school meet, the Bulldogs brought home plenty of medals. Junior Kyla Warren finished with the most individual medals placing first in the 100 (13.44) and 200 (27.39) and also earning second in the 400-meter dash.

Junior Ryan Cardenzana on the boys side walked away with the most overall medals, earning gold in the 1,600-meter run (4:55), 3,200 (10:49) and the 4x800-meter relay (9:23.34). He was also a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that finished second. The boys 4x100-meter relay also finished second.

Cardenzana wasn’t the only boys distance runner to finish with a medal. Trenton Newman placed third in the 1,600, and Jadon Weaver, who was also on the 4x8, place second in the 3,200.

On the girls side, Riley Arnold led the way again. She placed first in the 1,600 (5:44) and 3,200 (12:18). She was followed by Braylynn Sierks who placed third in the mile and second in the two-mile. Both were a part of the girls 4x8 team that finished first with a time of 11:33.66.

Junior thrower Isaiah Mitchell was the only field event medalist, earning gold in discus.