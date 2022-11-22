The Reeds Spring Wolves are headed to the Final Four in the State Football Championship race.

Reeds Spring football dominated the field with a big win, 21-7, against Boonville Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Wolves have not advanced this far in the State Championship race since 1980, and only twice in the school’s history.

“Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” head coach Andy McFarland told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”

During their game, the Wolve’s defense shut down the Pirates’ during their opening drive and brought the ball into Wolves’ control for the majority of the first quarter.

In the first quarter, the Wolves marched the ball down the field as senior No. 23 Preston Blubaugh picked up a first down with his first two carries. Sophomore No. 17 Jace Bolin picked up another first down and also gained three more yards for the Wolves. Caden Wiest, No. 30, added to his impressive season rushing stats for another first down.

Bolin once again gained for the Wolves. Quarterback No. 7 Blandy Burall added an additional 8 yards with a quarterback keeper. Wiest found the end zone putting the Wolves on the board with 6-0. Kicker, No. 20, Miguel Campos picked up the extra point putting the Wolves led 7-0 with under 4 minutes on the clock. The Wolves held the Pirates to 10 yards on their possession. Bolin intercepted a pass, taking control of the ball. Wiest picked up his second touchdown to end the first quarter, 14-0.

The Pirates’ rallied in the third quarter, as they stopped the Wolves as they tried to drive the ball.

The fourth quarter opened with a fast score bringing the score 21-0. With under three minutes on the clock, the Pirates scored.

The Wolves’ leading rusher Blubaugh saw limited action on the gridiron as he was nursing an ankle injury. The team’s depth at running back showed, with sophomore Bolin taking up the reins, rushing 29 times for 189 yards behind an offensive line which controlled the line of scrimmage most of the game.

McFarland said the team has the eye on the prize and has the work ethic to get it done.

“Our guys have been focused and dedicated to doing the little things right,” McFarland said. “When you have a whole group bought into doing things that way and trusting the process, the results kind of speak for themselves. I’m really proud of all of them.”

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Wolves will host the Sullivan Eagles in the Final Four game at 1 p.m. at Carl Langley Field.