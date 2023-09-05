C of O Brooklyn Crawford.jpg

College of the Ozarks' Brooklyn Crawford

 Courtesy of College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks Volleyball notched their second win in a row Thursday, after defeating Stephens College (Columbia, MO) in five sets (17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12) on Wednesday. The Lady Cats welcomed Peru State College (Peru, NE) to Keeter Gymnasium and took care of the Bobcats from up north in four sets.

The opening set saw the two teams trading points in the early going and neither team could pull away. Four straight service points by Abby Chadwell, with help from an ace and two Christa Duffel kills, turned the tide, however and the Lady Cats built a 14-8 lead. Kills by Grace Hancock and Bailey Chamberlain kept the pressure on Peru State and a pair of kills by Bri Linehan put the Lady Cats close to a set one win. Grace Hancock slammed one home on the Peru State side of the net and the Lady Cats took set one, 25-18.

