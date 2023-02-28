3 Amber Gere (mom) Brisa Gere Ricky Gere (brother) and Richard Gere (father).jpg

Brisa Gere, pictured with her mom Amber, Dad Richard and brother Ricky during the signing of her letter of intent.

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

Hollister High School senior Brisa Gere recently signed her letter of intent to continue her education and athletic career in basketball at Baptist Bible College in Springfield.

Baptist Bible College competes in the NCCAA Division 1.

