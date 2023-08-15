The Hollister Tigers boys basketball team will begin its 2023-2024 season with a new head coach.

District Transportation Director Mike Plante, who is also head coach for girls and boys golf, is taking the reins to lead the Tiger Basketball Program.

Hollister Athletic & Activities Director Mike Johnson said he is pleased to have Plante take the lead.

“He has a wealth of experience and is a great fit for Hollister,” Johnson said. “Our student-athletes will thrive under the leadership of Coach Plante.”

Plante is no stranger to coaching high school level athletics, with 13 years of experience under his belt. He shared his excitement for the opportunity to step into a new role.

“Hollister has a great group of young men that I am looking forward to working with as we continue to build our high school basketball program,” Plante said.

As he begins to set goals for the upcoming basketball season, Plante said adaptability and consistent improvement are at the top of his list.

“We will work to prepare the team to adapt to different styles of play exhibited by different opponents and encourage flexibility in tactics and strategies to stay competitive in various game scenarios,” Plante said. “Our coaching staff will ensure that the team is consistently improving both in practice and in games, evaluate progress regularly, and make adjustments to coaching strategies as needed.”

The Tigers are set to open their season at home on Friday, Nov. 17 against the Miller High School Cardinals.

For more information or to view the district calendar, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.