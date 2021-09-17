The Branson Pirates softball team fell 9-6 to Republic on Tuesday.

Republic started the scoring in the top of the second inning, putting up three runs, two allowed because of errors by junior shortstop Sierra Dailey.

Branson attempted to stay in the game by scoring one on a sacrifice fly from freshman Jocelyn McQueen.

Republic doubled its score in the fourth and fifth innings while Branson remained at one run. In the bottom of the sixth, though, three singles, a double and an error by Republic gave the Pirates three runs.

Republic added three more in response in the top of the seventh, and Branson’s two runs in the bottom of the last inning weren’t enough to secure a win.

Senior Peyton Bonsey took the loss in the circle with four strikeouts and three walks through seven innings.

The loss moved Branson to 5-5 this season. The Pirates ended the four-game home stretch to travel to Webb City on Thursday. The Pirates returned to the Branson area for the Lady Pirate Invitational at the Branson RecPlex. Games started Friday and continue on Saturday.

The full tournament schedule was tweeted by @SoftballBranson on Wednesday.

Next week, the Pirates will travel to Nixa on Tuesday before hosting Neosho on Thursday.

Reeds Spring continues to struggle

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves softball team fell to 0-10 this season after losing 17-1 to Marshfield. The Lady Wolves have been outscored 173-12 so far this season.

The Lady Wolves hosted Monett on Thursday. They host Seymour and Carl Junction at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on Saturday. Next week, they travel to Gainesville and Aurora on Monday and Tuesday before hosting Halfway on Wednesday.