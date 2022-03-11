The Hollister High School JV Super Smash Brothers Ultimate team continues to be undefeated after their most recent match against Republic High School. Hollister won both sets on Tuesday, March 1. The team consisting of Luke Jackson (freshman), Cade Shimon (freshman), Olivia Drewry (senior), Lucas Linn (senior) and Dawson Bethell (junior) won with a total of 14 stocks remaining.
The Hollister esports team began its second season on Jan. 31, 2022 with competitions taking place year round. Shimon brought success to the program last season by placing fifth in the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament in the individual competition.
Hollister has won five games this season and is currently No. 1 in the region.
The Super Smash Brothers Ultimate team will play against Lathrop in their next competition on March 22.
In addition to Super Smash Brothers, Hollister has Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League and Valorant teams. The League of Legends team won their first match of the season on March 1.
The esports team is sponsored by the Tiger Academy after school program for middle school and high school students.
Hollister will host an in-person tournament for all of their esports teams on April 2.
