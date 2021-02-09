The Branson Pirates pulled off their biggest upset of the season on Friday.

Led by their junior class, the Pirates defeated Webb City 77-73 on the road.

Junior Kyle Scharbrough, the Pirates’ leading scorer, scored 37 of his team’s points that night. Ethan Jones, also a junior, scored 28 points.

The win over Webb City wasn’t the Pirates’ first win over a team with a winning record this season, but it was certainly their most impressive.

Webb City has had a winning record every season since 2016. In those five seasons, the Cardinals have won four of the last five district titles. The Class 5 school started the season strong.

After losing its second game to East Newton, it went on an eight-game winning streak. Since, the Cardinals have gone 5-5. They were 14-6 as of Feb. 7.

Branson, on the other hand, has nine wins after the upset and 10 losses.

Branson is a Class 6 school in a tough conference and tough district. While the Pirates do have four seniors on their roster, Jones and Scharbrough have been the shining leaders of this team.

Branson has four regular season games left, after playing 18-3 Nixa last night. Neosho is 11-8 and the only team left with a winning record.

The District Tournament starts March 1. Branson currently sits in third behind Nixa and Ozark (14-7). Glendale, who the Pirates defeated on Jan. 5 is 4-11. The Pirates lost to Ozark a week later by 10 points.

They play Neosho and Carthage at home and Carl Junction and Willard away to round out the regular season.