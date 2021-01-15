The Branson Pirates lost by 10 to Ozark on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Ozark took an 8-2 lead early on. Branson got within two, and missed its chance to tie it up. Ozark then took another big lead at 14-8. At the end of the first quarter, Ozark held a four-point lead.

In the second quarter, Ozark again took a jump forward and led 22-10 with just over five minutes left.

Ozark’s scoring continued while Branson struggled with turnovers. With a minute to go in the first half, Ozark led 32-16.

Junior Ethan Jones hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for Branson to cut the lead to 13.

Ozark held its lead while both teams scored. In the third quarter, junior Kyle Scharbrough, who has been a leading scorer for the Pirates this season, scored his first points of the game. He had the chance to make it a three-point play after being fouled on a breakaway but missed. With just under three minutes to go, Ozark led by eight.

Even without Scharbrough’s scoring, the Pirates outscored Ozark 27-17 in the third quarter to bring it within three.

Scoring stayed close for most of the final quarter. Branson got within one of Ozark at one point. With two minutes to go, Branson trailed by just four, but Ozark held off the Pirates and won 68-58. Jones led Branson with 24 points, Scharbrough had 14 and junior Pilot Ascone scored 10.

The Ozark girls also scored 68 on Branson but held the Lady Pirates to 14 total points.

The Branson boys are now 5-6, alternating wins and losses every game so far this season. The Branson girls are now 1-10.