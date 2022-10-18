Branson High School celebrated their 2022-2023 senior class as part of their final home football game of the season. Parents and guardians of senior football players, cheerleaders, dance team members, and band members were introduced and walked together to midfield in a special pre-game ceremony.
The night included a special tailgate sponsored by Branson Bank for Branson youth football players and their families.
