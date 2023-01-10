Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs traveled to Point Lookout to face the School of the Ozarks Patriots on Tuesday, Jan. 3, winning 59-41. Logan Isbell scored 27 points and Brady Isbell scored 9 points with 9 rebounds. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Bulldogs hosted New Covenant Academy, collecting another win with a score of 52-40. Logan Isbell scored 15 points and Jadon Weaver scored 8 points with 6 rebounds. On Jan. 6, the Bulldogs traveled to Wheaton to face their namesake, winning 54-38. Logan Isbell scored 17 points and Jadon Weaver scored 15 points.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs faced off against New Covenant Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5, picking up a win with a score of 48-10.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates came off their 1-2 trip to the Pink and White Tournament and dropped an overtime game to a 10-win Marshfield team, 60-51. Maci Rogers had 16 points, Taylor Foster had 12, and Jocelyn McQueen added 11, as the team dropped the 5th of their last 6 games.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates took on the Forsyth Panthers in Forsyth on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Panthers had a big lead of 48-24 at the end of the half. The Pirates could not catch up, finishing the game with a loss of 42-76.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers took to the road to take on the Buffalo Bison.

The Panthers dominated the first quarter against the Bison. The Panthers continued to keep their substantial lead throughout the game.

Forsyth beat Buffalo 79 - 39.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Forsyth Lady Panthers defeated the Sparta Lady Trojans in overtime to bring home the championship title at the Sparta Girls Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Lady Trojans and Lady Panthers were the top two seeds in the tournament. The championship game started well for Forsyth as they scored the first 11 points. Sparta then rallied their offense and overtook the lead at the half.

At the beginning of the second half the Lady Trojans took control and built a 13 point lead. Sparta led 47-34 with a little more than four minutes on the clock. Forsyth finished on a 15-2 run, throwing the game into overtime.

In overtime, Macy Sanders scored two points bringing her game points to 22. of McKenzie Calhoun and Lindsey Essary each hit free throws to help the Lady Panthers secure the win. Sanders along with Savannah Koen were named to the All-Tournament team with Annabelle Barrickman was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the Sparta Trojans on Friday, Jan. 6, losing a close match with a score of 47-48.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to Sparta to participate in the Lady Trojan Classic Jan. 5-7, with a 2-1 record. They lost to the Hartville Lady Eagles in the first round with a score of 26-36. Next, the Lady Tigers faced the Bakersfield Lady Lions, edging them out 45-42. They faced off against the Greenwood Blue Jays and won 55-39.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Reeds Spring Wolves defeated the Clever Bluejays 50-26.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves hosted Springfield Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Lady Irish beat Reeds Spring 47-20, bringing the Lady Wolves to a 2-10 season record.

S of O Patriots

The Patriots hosted the Blue Eye Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 3, losing 41-59.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots hosted the Winter Games Tournament Jan. 5-7. They won all three games. Their first win came against RUSH Sr. Home School, with a score of 37-31. On Jan. 6, they beat the Hurley Tigers with a score of 41-34. The Lady Patriots faced the Galena Lady Bears on Jan. 7, wining 43-30.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears took part in the Miller Invitational 2023 Tournament. The Bears conquered the competition giving them a place in the championship game, which was a Bear vs. Bear game, facing Sarcoxie.

The Galena Bears clawed their way to a championship title defeating Sarcoxie 41-32.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears faced the School of the Ozarks Lady Patriots in the Ladies Patriot Winter Games. Galena fell to hosting Patriots 30-43.