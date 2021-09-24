Every area school has runners compete in the Riann Lubinski Invitational hosted by Nixa on Tuesday.

Branson, the only large class school in the area, competed against other Class 4 and 5 schools.

Sophomore Tristen Bough placed first out of 96 boys with a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Junior Justin Fleetwood followed at third place, just 23.9 seconds behind Bough.

Top 20 finishes from senior Daylon Studyvin (12th), junior Hunter Frazier (14th) and senior Ezeckual Freed (19th) rounded out Branson’s team score, which gave them a first-place finish. Freshman Matthew Cox and senior Joseph Loth placed 20th and 23, respectively.

Sophomore Lilli Sever was the first underclassmen to finish the girls race, placing fourth behind three seniors. Sever ran the course in 20 minutes, 8.8 seconds. Junior Abby Mulnik was the only other girl to place in the top 20 at 17th.

Sophomore Piper Fogelquist (21st), sophomore Hali White (23rd), freshman Aubree Williams (42nd) and freshman Adrienne Roberts (45th) also competed for Branson. The girls team placed fourth overall.

Blue Eye, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Forsyth all competed against other Class 1-3 schools.

Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold and Ryan Cardenzana again walked away with individual gold medals.

Arnold, a senior, placed first by almost 25 seconds, running a 19:21.30 time. Freshman Olivia Cardenzana placed 12th as the only other girl in the top 20 for Blue Eye.

Senior Braylynn Siercks’ 21st place, senior Michelle Palumbo-Lins’ 22nd place, and senior Alexis Litel’s 54th place finish were enough to secure the Lady Bulldogs with a team first place.

Sophomore Cammie Linscott (59th) and freshman Hallie Badley (63rd) also competed for Blue Eye.

Ryan Cardenzana placed first with a time of 16:26.9, more than 30 seconds ahead of second place. Junior Jadon Weaver placed fifth, senior Roman Ray placed 13th, senior Braeden Boyd placed 18th and junior Alex Labrier placed 25th to give the boys a second place team finish.

Junior Houston Parker (28th), junior Trenton Newman (43rd), freshman Caleb Anderson (51st), freshman Dalton Vasquez (55th) and senior James Hyde (95th) rounded out the boys finishers for Blue Eye.

Hollister sophomore Kat Schaefer placed 10th in the girls race.

Junior Madison Pinson placed 52nd. Sophomore Jack Jackson (54th), sophomore Jackob Fletcher (68th), freshman Lucas Nelson (81st) and sophomore Dakota Parker (91st) competed on the boys side.

Reeds Spring’s girls team of freshman Jenna Adams (28th), junior Brithny Suacedo-Longoria (38th), sophomore Dahlia Brand (42nd), sophomore Aubree Davis (49th) and senior Nicole Yendes (61st) placed fifth. While only five teams were scored, 18 schools brought girls teams and 70 athletes ran.

The Reeds Spring boys team of junior Caden Chavez (30th), sophomore Logan Noriega (70th), sophomore Reed Thierback (71st), senior Xander Dejanger (88th), senior Jacob Gordon (103rd) and sophomore Jacob Toal (105th) placed ninth as a team. Only nine teams were scored, but 22 schools sent athletes to compete.

Forsyth’s boys team placed eighth. Freshman Wesley Meister (52nd), junior Levi Lux (57th), sophomore Nickolas Guy (59th), junior Jaden Campbell (61st), sophomore Willis Bearden (90th), junior Trevor Stoneburner (94th) and sophomore Peyton Lyerla (97th) competed for the Panthers.