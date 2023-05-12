The NCCAA has recognized College of the Ozarks athlete Briar Kellem as the 2023 John and Jody Wheeler Award recipient for Men’s Outdoor Track and Field.
Kellem, a native of Forsyth, MO, competes as a sprinter and field athlete for the college. His personal best of 55.58 in the 400m was achieved at the Lincoln University Open in April of 2022. In April of this year, at the University of Central Missouri Mule Relays, Kellem threw for his personal best of 44.35m in the javelin toss. The distance currently ranks him 18th nationally out of more than 50 athletes in the NCCAA for Javelin.
Kellem is a two-time team captain for the Bobcats and has been lauded as a great influence on his teammates and classmates during his four years at C of O. He is described by his coaches as a loyal servant and a true follower of Christ which is clearly seen in all he says and does.
“Briar works hard every single day to make himself and others around him better than they were the day before,” Head Coach Makenzie Larkin said. “He is a great example of a servant leader who is a follower of Christ.”
Kellem studies business administration and holds a 3.63 GPA. He has earned Dean’s List honors, is a member of the Athletic Director Honor Roll, and is a recipient of the Winfrey Memorial Alumni Scholarship Award. When not on the track or in the classroom, Kellem serves his local church in children’s and youth ministry, both throughout the school year and in summer camps. He has also participated in Elevate Branson, helping to feed the homeless, and has served at Christian Action Ministries several times throughout his college career.
John and Jody Wheeler, who the award is named after, have been involved in supporting athletic activities of Christian high schools and colleges throughout their lives. Jody passed in 2019 and John continues to actively participate in supporting Christian athletics via the NCCAA. He served on the NCCAA Board for 35 years and he and Jody founded the NCCAA Pro-Am event that has provided over $2,000,000 in support for the NCCAA since 1988. John was inducted into the NCCAA Hall of Fame in 2002.
For more information about athletic programs at College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.