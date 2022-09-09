The Reeds Spring Wolves fall athletics programs are off to a howling good start.

Girls’ Golf

The new Reeds Spring High School Girls’ Golf Team competed in its first tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Thousand Hills Golf Resort in Branson. During competition Reese Hejlek shot a 97, Ellie Dunagan shot a 100, and Olivia Giebler shot a 120. They will be swinging their way to the Boliver Girls Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 12.

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

The Wolves traveled to Fellows Lake for the Fellows Lake 5000 last week. Freshman Max Hirschi placed fifth in the boys race and Sophomore Jenna Adams placed 14th in the girls race. Though the team didn’t see the podium, several runners set personal records, according to Reeds Spring School District Communications Director Ben Fisher. The Cross Country runners will be in action at the Willard Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Girls’ Tennis

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lady Wolves tennis team faced off against the Aurora Lady Hounds. The Wolves beat Aurora 6-3. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Lady Wolves traveled to Springfield to take on the Springfield Catholic Lady Irish. The Lady Irish took advantage of their home court beating the Lady Wolves 9-0. Reeds Spring will head to Forysth this weekend for the Forsyth Lady Panthers Classic.

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves volleyball team had a week with ups and downs. After taking a win over the Springfield Central Bulldogs 3-1 on Aug. 30, they fell to the Seneca Lady Indians 3-2 on Sept. 1, and another loss on Sept. 6, to Clever Lady Jays. The team will head to Blue Eye on Monday, Sept. 12, to face Lady Bulldogs.

Softball

The Lady Wolves softball team suffered two losses. The first when they traveled to Nevada on Sept. 1, and fell to the Lady Tigers 16-1. Then on Sept. 6, they hosted the McDonald County Lady Mustangs and were defeated 0-10. The softball team will be in action at home on Monday, Sept. 12, to face off against Parkview and again on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on Marshfield.