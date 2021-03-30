It couldn’t have been better baseball weather on Saturday.

The Branson Pirates hosted West Plains for a doubleheader in sunny, slightly breezy conditions, losing the first 8-7 and winning the second 13-6.

In the first game, West Plains jumped out to a 1-0 lead to start the game.

Branson didn’t get the bats going until the third inning, recording three runs after junior Lance Strahan reached on an error by the catcher and junior Ridge Schroeder made it home for the first run.

The Pirates tacked on another run in the fourth before West Plains recorded four runs in the top of the sixth to take back the lead.

Branson responded with two runs of its own in the sixth to get back ahead 7-5. West Plains scored seven of its eight runs against Strahan, who pitched three outs.

He allowed eight hits, seven runs and two walks through 34 pitches.

In Game 2, Branson got the scoring started before the Zizzers responded with four runs.

The Pirates were led at the plate by senior Carter Jenkins, who recorded six RBIs off two hits thanks to a grand slam in the fourth inning.

The Pirates took an 11-5 lead going into the fifth. Branson went on to win 13-6. Junior Heath Cole, who caught most of the first game, started on the mound. Freshman Ty Jenkins came in to throw the final three innings.

The split doubleheader moved Branson to 2-4 on the season.

The Pirates hosted Parkview on Monday and will host 5-0 Aurora on Thursday, April 1.