BRANSON SCHOOL PREVIEW

Branson High School

2022 Football Schedule: Varsity

8/26: Joplin Away L, 3-34

9/2: Carthage Home 7:00 pm

9/9: Willard Home 7:00 pm

9/16: Nixa (Nixa, MO) Away 7:00 pm

9/23: Carl Junction Home 7:00 pm

9/30: Neosho (Neosho, MO) Away 7:00 pm

10/7: Republic (Republic, MO) Away 7:00 pm

10/14: Ozark Home 2:00 pm

10/21: Webb City (Webb City, MO) Away 7:00 pm

“We are excited about the 2022 Pirate Football season! Our players and coaches have worked extremely hard in preparation for the upcoming season. We have implemented new offense and defense schemes that will take some time for our players to grasp. They have done an excellent job in the beginning phases of establishing our culture and brand of football that will be the future of Pirate Football. We are looking forward to a challenging COC conference schedule that will help prepare us for district play at the end of the season.” - Head Coach Aaron Hafner

Branson High School

2022 Volleyball Schedule: Varsity

8/30: at Logan-Rogersville (Rogersville, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/1 Lebanon Home 6:30 pm

9/6 at Parkview (Springfield, MO) 6:30 pm

9/8 at Central (Springfield, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/10 at Hillcrest Tournament (Springfield, MO) Away

9/13 at Reeds Spring (Reeds Spring, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/19 Hillcrest Home 6:30 pm

9/20 at Ozark (Ozark, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/22 Joplin Home 6:30 pm

9/27 at Willard (Willard, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/29 at Neosho (Neosho, MO) Away 6:30 pm

10/1 at Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament (Mt. Vernon, MO) Away

10/3 Glendale Home 6:30 pm

10/4 Carthage Home 6:30 pm

10/6 Carl Junction Home 6:30 pm

10/11 Republic Home 6:30 pm

10/13 at Webb City (Webb City, MO) Away 6:30 pm

10/18 Nixa Home 6:30 pm

“We are so excited about this group of returners and the addition of some new players as well. They’ve proven their commitment to getting better throughout the summer and their work ethic on the floor is going to be fun to watch! We have great leadership in the 4 returning seniors: Allison Thomas is a stellar 6 rotation player for us, Quinn Swofford will lead our defense as libero, Reagan Culver will also see playing time in the back row and Brooke Williams will return as a middle attacker. This is a very competitive COC, but we’re looking forward to seeing what this squad will accomplish.” - Head Coach Francie McBride

Branson High School

2022 Boys Soccer Schedule: Varsity

8/30: at Neosho (Neosho, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/6: Nixa Home 6:30 pm

9/8: Northwest (Cedar Hill, MO ) Away

9/9: Carthage (@ Parkview, Springfield, MO) Away

9/10: Glendale (@ Parkview, Springfield, MO) Away

9/13: at Republic (Republic, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/15: West Plains Home 6:30 pm

9/20 Willard Home 6:30 pm

9/22 at Hillcrest (Springfield, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/27 at Ozark (Ozark, MO) Away 6:30 pm

9/29 Parkview Home 5:30 pm

9/30-10/1: Thomas Whitefield Games (Rolla, MO) Away

10/4: at Carl Junction (Carl Junction, MO) Away 6:30 pm

10/6: at Glendale (Springfield, MO) Away 5 pm

10/11: Webb City Home 6:30 pm

10/13: Central (Springfield, MO) Away 5 pm

10/18: at Carthage (Carthage, MO) Away 6:30 pm

10/20: at Monett (Monett, MO) Away 5 pm

10/21 Capital City Home 4 pm

10/25 Joplin Home 6:30 pm

“The Pirate Soccer team is coming off a very successful 2022 campaign. The large senior class will look to build on the momentum generated by last year’s COC championship. Nathan Bartram will anchor the front of the attack with the help of several new faces. Houston Myer will be the cornerstone of a revamped defensive unit. Playing in the COC is a challenge every time you take the field and this season promises to provide unique and exciting challenges for 12 seniors and the underclassmen who will be alongside.” - Boys Head Coach Dave Brenner

REEDS SPRING SCHOOL PREVIEW

2022/2023 Reeds Spring Volleyball Schedule

9/1: at Seneca 7:00 pm

9/6: at Clever 7:00 pm

9/12: at Blue Eye 6:00 pm

9/13: Branson 7:00 pm

9/15: Monett 7:00 pm

9/19: at Spokane 7:00 pm

9/20: Cassville 7:15 pm

9/22: Aurora 7:00 pm

9/24: Strafford Volleyfest

9/27: at Marshfield 7:30 pm

9/29: at Springfield Catholic 7:00 pm

10/1: Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament

10/4: Mt. Vernon 7:30 pm

10/10: Riverton High School 5:30 pm

10/11: at Hollister 7:00 pm

10/13: Logan-Rogersville 7:00 pm

“Our quote this year is ‘At 211 water is just hot, at 212 water boils. And it’s that one degree that makes all the difference,” Coach Addison Berry

2022/2023 Reeds Spring Softball Schedule

9/1: at Nevada 4:30 pm

9/6: McDonald County 4:30 pm

9/8: at Logan-Rogersville 4:30 pm

9/12: Parkview 4:30 pm

9/13: Marshfield 4:30 pm

9/15: at Monett 4:30 pm

9/19: at Hartville 4:30 pm

9/20: Aurora 4:30 pm

9/22: at Halfway 4:30 pm

9/24: Norwood Family Pharmacy Tournament

9/26: Seymour 4:30 pm

9/27: at Cassville 4:30 pm

9/30-10/1: Springfield Tournament

» 9/30 Branson

» 9/30 Park Hill South

10/4: Seneca 4:30 pm

10/6: Hillcrest 4:30 pm

10/10: at Norwood

“I expect us to be very competitive this fall. We have a couple of kids who suffered through some injuries last fall back. I’ve very pleased with our kids so far during practices and our jamboree. Our seniors have done a great job of working with our 5 freshmen. We have the chance to be above .500 and compete in every game” Coach Scott

2022/2023 Reeds Spring Girls Golf Schedule

9/6: SWMO Challenge (Mt. Vernon)

9/12: Bolivar Girls Golf Tournament

9/12: Bolivar Invitational

9/15: Ozark Lady Tigers Golf Tournament

9/21: Strafford Girls Golf Tournament

9/22: Cassville Girls Golf Tournament

9/22: Cassville Lady Wildcat Invitational

9/27: SWMO Challenge (Cassville)

9/29: SWMO Challenge (Monett)

10/3: Clever Lady Jays Tournament

10/5: Big 8 Conference Tournament

10/17-18: Class 2 State Tournament

“Golf is the hardest sport to master. I want each lady to compete every day with the mindset of playing better than the day before. All of the girls have a nine hole average score and I want them to shoot below that average with every round they play.”

“I am excited to watch these girls improve every day. I remember the first day of offseason summer golf and these ladies have improved so much.” Coach John Giebler

2022/2023 Reeds Spring Football Schedule

Friday Sep. 02 @ Nevada

Friday Sep. 09 / Home / vs. Springfield Catholic Friday Sep. 16 @ Hollister

Friday Sep. 23 / Home / vs Marshfield

Friday Sep. 30 / Home/ vs. Seneca

Friday Oct. 07 @ Aurora

Friday Oct. 14 /Home / vs. Logan-Rogersville Friday Oct. 21 @ Mount Vernon

“We have a very talented and experienced team. However, we play in a very tough conference. We must become more consistent, bringing our A-game week in and week out, and take the season one game at a time.” Coach Andy McFarland

Reeds Spring Cross Country Schedule

9/3: Strafford Invitational

9/8: Seneca Invitational

9/15: Willard Invitational

9/20: Nixa Invitational

9/24: East Newton Invitational

9/30 School of the ozarks Invitational

10/4: Cassville nvitational

10/8 Big 8 Conference

10/22: Reeds Spring Invitational

10/29: District

11/5: State

“We are looking forward to a great fall season and an opportunity to build on last season with a strong group of returners. We had a great summer of workouts and have added some new faces this season that we believe can have an immediate impact on our team.” Coach Jason Reinsch

HOLLISTER SCHOOL PREVIEW

Hollister High School

2022 Football Schedule: Varsity

8/26: Cassville Home 7:00 pm

9/2: East Newton (Granby, MO) Away 7:00 pm

9/9: Marshfield (Marshfield, MO) Away 7:00 pm

9/16: Reeds Spring Home 7:00 pm

9/23: Aurora (Aurora, MO) Away 7:00 pm

9/30: Logan-Rogersville Home 7:00 pm

10/7: Mt. Vernon (Mount Vernon, MO) Away 7:00 pm

10/15: Springfield Catholic Home 2:00 pm

10/21: Lamar Home 7:00 pm

“I feel really good about the team we have this year. We have a ton of returning experience and our kids have been working really hard this offseason. We play a very tough schedule and we know each week will be a battle, but our goals are very high and we are excited to get the year started.” Mike Johnson, Hollister Athletic Director

2022/2023 Hollister Volleyball Schedule

9/6 Ava Home 5:30 PM

9/8 Cassville Home 5:00 PM

9/10 School of the Ozarks-Patriot Invitational (Point Lookout, MO)

9/10 LR Freshman Tournament (Rogersville, MO)

9/12 Mountain Grove (Mountain Grove, MO) Away 6:00 PM

9/13 Blue Eye Home 5:30 PM

9/15 Hillcrest (Springfield, MO) Away

9/19 Clever (Clever, MO) Away Fr 5:00 PM

9/22 Mt. Vernon Home 5:00 PM

9/24 Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament (Carl Junction,

MO)

9/24 Branson Tournament (Branson, MO) Away

9/27 Spokane (Spokane, MO) Away 5:00 PM

9/27 Spokane Home

9/29 Logan-Rogersville (Rogersville, MO) Away 4:30 PM

10/1 Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament (Mount Vernon, MO)

10/1 Mt. Vernon JV Tournament (Mount Vernon, MO)

10/4 Aurora Home 5:00 PM

10/6 Marshfield (Marshfield, MO) Away 5:00 PM

10/10 Forsyth (Forsyth, MO) Away

10/11 Reeds Spring Home 5:00 PM

10/13 Springfield Catholic (Springfield, MO) Away

10/17 Monett (Monett, MO) Away

10/18 Big 8 Crossover (Hollister, MO) Home

“This is my first year as the head coach at Hollister. I have been the 8th grade coach at Hollister for the past two years. I am extremely excited about the progress we have made over the summer and in the first two weeks of practice. Our expectations for this season are to be competitive in every game and to constantly be improving and learning the game. We want to be playing our best volleyball in October at District and postseason play. We will not be the same team in October that we are right now. The girls are dedicated and working hard and we are seeing a lot of improvement. We are a young and inexperienced team as we only return three players that saw Varsity time last season. However, the new and returning players have good chemistry together and are working hard towards our goals. We want to compete for a Big 8 East Conference title and a District Championship.” Molly Terry, Volleyball Coach

2022/2023 Hollister Cross Country

Schedule

9/1: Aurora

9/8: Willow Springs

9/15: Hollister

9/19: Reeds Spring (MS ONLY)

9/20: Nixa (HS ONLY)

9/30: SofO

10/8: Branson

10/11: Hollister?

10/17: Big 8

10/29: (Districts)

11/5: State

“We are small in numbers this year, but still excited to see what the season holds. We look forward to watching new runners set personal bests and to watch our returning runners crush their old times!” Austin Wenger, Cross Country Coach

FORSYTH SCHOOL PREVIEW

Forsyth Football 2022/2023 Varsity Schedule

9/2: at Buffalo 7:00 pm Matchup

9/9: at Clever Matchup

9/16: Fair Grove 7:00 pm Matchup

9/23: Skyline with Macks Creek 7:00 pm Matchup

9/30: Diamond 7:00 pm Matchup

10/7: Strafford 7:00 pm Matchup

10/14: at Butler 7:00 pm Matchup

10/21: Central (Springfield) 7:00 pm

Forsyth Varsity Volleyball Schedule

9/1: Strafford 7:30 p.m. Matchup

9/6: at Aurora 7:00 p.m. Matchup

9/8: at School of the Ozarks Matchup

9/10: Forsyth Volleyball Tournament Matchup

9/15: at Ava 7:00 p.m. Matchup

9/19: at Billings Matchup

9/20: at Fair Grove Matchup

10/3: Spokane Matchup

10/10: Hollister Matchup

10/11: Monett Matchup

10/13: at Clever Matchup

10/15: Sparta Lady Trojan Invitational Matchup

10/17: Blue Eye 6:00 p.m. Matchup

10/18: at Crane 5:00 pm

Forsyth Girls Tennis 2022/2023 Season Schedule

8/29 Nevada Neutral V, JV 4:30 PM

9/2 Waynesville Invitational (Waynesville, MO) Neutral V

9/6 Lamar Home V, JV 4:30 PM

9/7 Logan-Rogersville (Rogersville, MO) Away V, JV 4:30 PM

9/9 Reeds Spring Home V, JV 4:00 PM

9/10 Forsyth Lady Panther Classic (Forsyth, MO) Home V

» 9/10 » Clever Neutral V

» 9/10 » Willow Springs Neutral V

» 9/10 » Reeds Spring Neutral V

9/12 Branson Home V, JV 4:30 PM

9/13 Willow Springs Home V, JV 4:30 PM

9/15 West Plains (West Plains, MO) Away V, JV 4:00 PM

9/20 Clever (Clever, MO) Away V, JV 4:30 PM

9/21 Nixa (Nixa, MO) Away V, JV 4:00 PM

9/22 Greenwood (Springfield, MO) Away V, JV 4:30 PM

9/23 Nixa Invitational Tournament (Nixa, MO) Neutral V

9/27 Mt. Vernon Home V, JV 4:30 PM

9/29 Aurora Home V, JV 4:30 PM

“We have seven seniors leading our team this year. Last year was a steep learning curve for some first year players. I hope this year that we will learn from last year’s experience to play some great tennis. We return 6 of our 7 varsity players and will be led by Kenzie Calhoun and Emmy Blevins. I expect those two to have a monster year and be competitive with the best in our area. The ladies have worked hard and I am excited to see if that hard work pays off with success this season.” Forsyth Girls’ Tennis Coach Paul Voliva

Forsyth Cross Country 2022/2023 Schedule

9/8: Willow Springs Meet 4:00 pm

9/15: Hollister Cross Country Meet 4:00 pm

9/27: Republic Cross Country Meet 4:15 pm

10/6: Buffalo Cross Country Meet

10/11: Diamond Cross Country Meet

10/18: Fordland Cross Country Meet

CRANE SCHOOL PREVIEW

Crane Lady Pirates Volleyball Schedule

9/1: at Fordland 6:00 pm

9/2: Blue Eye 5:00 pm

9/8: Wheaton 5:00 pm

9/12: Seneca 5:00 pm

9/13: at Pierce City 6:00 pm

9/15: Billings 5:00 pm

9/17: Buffalo Lady Bison Invitational

9/19: Hurley 5:00 pm

9/22: at Galena 6:00 pm

9/27: at Purdy 5:30 pm

9/29: Spokane 5:00 pm

10/1: Southwest Volleyfest Tournament

10/3: at Southwest (Washburn) 5:30 pm

10/8: Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Tournament

10/10: Springfield Catholic 5:00 pm

10/13: at Sparta 5:00 pm

10/18: Forsyth 5:00 pm

“The Lady Pirates have been working hard to develop themselves both physically and mentally in preparation for the upcoming season. Team chemistry and skill development have been our focus over the summer as we return all but one varsity starter. We have high hopes for a winning season and intend to show a high level of competitive grit with every contest. Senior setter Lillie McMenemy heads our offense alongside junior setter Shay Blair. Middle hitters Gracie Rich and Lily Woodward (juniors) along with outside hitter Zoe Reel (All-State senior) will give our team a new offensive look this season. Senior Hannah Brown and junior Katherine Conrad will also contribute both offensively and defensively.”

“During my first year as the head coach at Crane, it is my hope that I can instill a love of the game and a drive to compete at the highest level. Our coaching staff knows the potential in each and every player in our program; We want them to realize their potential and when they do, they will be a force to be reckoned with.” Coach Sandy Hammers

2022/2023 Crane Junior High and

High School Cross Country Schedule

9/3: Bolivar JH/HS 6 a.m.

9/13: Monett JH/HS 2:30 p.m.

9/17: MSSU HS 7:30 p.m.

9/20: Nixa HS 2:15 p.m.

9/24: Hemitage JH/HS 6:30 a.m.

9/27: Republic JH/HS 2:30 p.m.

9/30: School of the Ozarks JH/HS 2:30 p.m.

10/4: Cassville JH/HS 2:30 p.m.

10/13: Clever JH/HS 2:30 p.m.

10/22: SWCL JH/HS 7 a.m.

10/22: JH Championships

10/29: Districts

11/5: State

“The Crane High School Cross Country Team maybe small in numbers but there is promise of a presence at the state meet. Junior Calen Faucett ran well placing at state last year. He has come into this season bigger and stronger with high goals to return to state this year. Senior Nolan Brawley has started this year in the best shape of anyone. He missed going to state last year but has come in determined to make it this year and so far this year things are looking good for him. Senior Christian Church has not run Cross Country in high school. He comes to us after his first track season where he saw success in the mile and is working hard to join the others at state.” Coach Linda Jensen

2022/2023 Crane Varsity Fall

Baseball Schedule

9/2: Fordland 5:00 pm

9/3: Morrisville Bonus Day

» 9/3 Marion C. Early

» 9/3 Verona

9/6: Billings 5:00 pm

9/8: Hurley 5:00 pm

9/9: at Sparta 5:00 pm

9/10: at Mansfield

9/12: Wheaton 5:00 pm

9/14-17: Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament

9/20: at Galena 5:00 pm

9/22-24: Seymour Wood Bat Tournament

9/26: Spokane 5:00 pm

9/27: at Southwest (Washburn) 5:00 pm

9/30: Blue Eye 5:00 pm

10/1: vs Lakeland

10/3: at Purdy 5:00 pm

10/6: at Bradleyville 5:00 pm

10/8-11: SWCL Tournament

Crane Junior High Girls Basketball Schedule

9/6: Southwest (Washburn) Home 5:00 PM

9/9: Sparta (Sparta,MO) Away 5:00 PM

9/13: Kirbyville Home

9/15: Blue Eye (Blue Eye, MO) Away

9/17-23: 32nd Annual Morrisville JH Tournament (Morrisville, MO)

9/27: Galena (Galena,MO) Away

9/29: Billings (Billings,MO) Away

10/4: Spokane Home

10/6: New Covenant Academy Home

10/11: Purdy (Purdy,MO) Away

10/13: Shell Knob Jr. Home

10/15-18: SWCL JH Tournament (Galena, MO)

“The Junior High Crane Lady Pirates have been hard at work the past two weeks preparing for their upcoming season. They are excited to see this work in action at their first game on September 6th at home vs. Southwest.” Coach Melody Mullens

Crane Junior High Boys Basketball Schedule

9/6: Southwest (Washburn) Home 5:00 PM

9/9: Sparta (Sparta,MO) Away 5:00 PM

9/13: Kirbyville Home

9/15: Blue Eye (Blue Eye, MO) Away

9/17-23: 32nd Annual Morrisville JH Tournament (Morrisville, MO)

9/27: Galena (Galena,MO) Away

9/29: Billings (Billings,MO) Away

10/4: Spokane Home

10/6: New Covenant Academy Home

10/11: Purdy (Purdy,MO) Away

10/13: Shell Knob Jr. Home

10/15-18: SWCL JH Tournament (Galena, MO)

“After losing all 5 starters from last season and one off the bench, we have some big roles to fill this season. Maddox Vaught (7th), C.J. Conrad (7th), Kale Scott (7th), Cameron Chisam (8th), Logan Lantz(8th), Brady Cline(8th), and Cooper Brannan (7th) are returning players this year for us that will likely see a lot of minutes. Grayson Merrit (7th) will also look to fight for minutes. We worked hard all summer to develop good chemistry between players and begin implementing a new system with my players as the new head coach. We are looking to continue to push the tempo in transition and play hard nosed, gritty defense this season that Crane is often known for. We are looking to compete every game and continue to improve as the season goes on so we can build off the success that last year’s team had. We have the tools to make a run at the SWCL Tournament Championship this year and look forward to building upon Crane’s success.” Coach Bryston Branstetter

BRADLEYVILLE SCHOOL PREVIEW

Bradleyville Volleyball Schedule

9/1: School of the Ozarks 5:30 pm

9/2: at Gainesville 6:00 pm

9/6: at Hurley 6:00 pm

9/12: New Covenant Academy 5:30 pm

9/15: Bakersfield 6:00 pm

9/16: Plato 6:30 pm

9/20: at Galena

9/22: at Niangua 5:30 pm

9/29: at Mansfield 7:00 pm

10/1: Houston Volleyball Tournament

10/3: at Bakersfield 6:00 pm

10/6: at Cabool

10/11: Gainesville 6:00 pm

10/13: Everton 6:00 pm

10/17: at Fordland 7:00 pm

10/18: at Chadwick 6:00 pm

BLUE EYE SCHOOL PREVIEW

Blue Eye High School

2022 Boys Cross Country Schedule Varsity

9/3: SWCCA Meet (Bolivar, MO) Away

9/13: Monett (Monett, MO) Away

9/15: Hollister (Hollister, MO) Away

9/20 Nixa (Nixa, MO) Away

9/24: Gans Creek Classic (Columbia, MO) Away

10/4: Cassville (Cassville, MO) Away

10/13: Clever (Clever, MO) Away

10/22: SWCL Conference (Blue Eye, MO) Home

10/29: Districts Away

11/5: State Championships (Columbia, MO) Away

“Our team is returning 3 of our All-District runners from last season, Jadon Weaver (12), Houston Parker (12), and Alex LaBrier (12) that finished 4th in Class 2 at State. Weaver is a 2x All-State finisher and is coming off a strong Spring Track season as well as Parker and LaBrier. These three seniors are disciplined runners who have competed at the varsity level since their Freshman year and have finished no lower than 4th at State in their high school career. Mason Phillips (11) and Caleb Anderson (10) have improved a lot this past season, and look to contribute to our scoring. We will have some challenging races, going against much larger schools at SWCCCA and the Gans Creek Classic. It is our hope that we continue to grow stronger, and that our training efforts can translate to improved race times.” Coach

Blue Eye Girls Cross Country Schedule

9/3: SWCCA Meet Matchup

9/13: at Monett Matchup

9/15: at Hollister Matchup

9/20: at Nixa Matchup

9/24: Gans Creek Classic Matchup

10/4: at Cassville Matchup

10/13: Clever Invitational Matchup

10/13: at Clever Matchup

10/22: SWCL Conference Matchup

10/29: Districts Matchup

11/5: State Championships

“Olivia Cardenzana (10) and Cammie Linscott (11) are our two returning varsity runners from last season. Cardenzana earned All-District and All-State honors last season, and looks to improve upon her times throughout this season. As the sole upperclassman, Linscott assumes the leadership role that was filled by a large graduating class last season. We look forward to seeing growth in each individual and being supportive of teammates during racing and training.” Coach Jason Thompson-Krug

Blue Eye High School

2022 Girls Volleyball Schedule

Varsity, Junior Varsity

8/30: Cassville (Cassville, MO) Away V, JV 5:00 PM

9/1: Exeter Home V, JV 5:30 PM

9/2: Crane (Crane, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

9/6: School of the Ozarks (Point Lookout, MO) Away V, JV 6:00 PM

9/8: Hurley Home V, JV 5:30 PM

9/10: Forsyth Volleyball Tournament (Forsyth, MO) Neutral V

9/12: Reeds Spring Home V, JV 5:00 PM

9/13: Hollister (Hollister, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

9/16: RUSH Sr. Home School (Nixa, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

9/17: Spokane JV Tournament (Spokane, MO) Away JV

9/19: Southwest (Washburn) (Washburn, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

9/22: Clever (Clever, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

9/26: Berryville High School Home V, JV

9/27: Sparta Home V, JV 5:30 PM

9/29: Fordland (Fordland, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

10/4: Spokane (Spokane, MO) Away V, JV 5:30 PM

10/6: Galena Home V, JV 5:30 PM

10/10: Billings Home V, JV 5:30 PM

10/13: Purdy Home V, JV 5:30 PM

10/14: New Covenant Academy Home V, JV 5:30 PM

10/17: Forsyth (Forsyth, MO) Away V, JV 5:00 PM

10/20-25: District Tournament (TBA, MO) Away V

GALENA SCHOOL PREVIEW

Galena Cross Country Schedule

9/3: vs Strafford

9/10: Lebanon Cross Country Meet

9/15: Hollister

9/20: vs Nixa

9/24: Gans Creek

9/30: at School of the Ozarks

10/4: Cassville

10/13: Clever

10/22: Blue Eye

2022/2023 Galena Fall Baseball Schedule

9/1: at Exeter 5:00 pm

9/2: Wheaton 5:00 pm

9/6: at Sparta

9/8: Purdy 5:00 pm

9/9: at Norwood 5:00 pm

9/12: Blue Eye 5:00 pm

9/14-17: Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament

» 9/14 Blue Eye

» 9/14 Conway

9/20: Crane

9/22: at Bradleyville

9/23: Verona 5:00 pm

9/26: Hartville 4:30 pm

9/27: at Spokane 5:00 pm

9/29: at Billings 5:00 pm

9/30: at Marion C. Early 5:00 pm

10/3: at Hurley 5:00 pm

10/4: Southwest (Washburn) 5:00 pm

2022/2023 Galena Volleyball Schedule

9/1: Niangua 6:00 pm

9/2: at Verona 6:00 pm

9/6: at New Covenant Academy 5:30 pm

9/8: RUSH Sr. Home School

9/13: Sparta

9/15: at Exeter 6:00 pm

9/16: Chadwick

9/17: TJ Volleyball Invitational

9/20: Bradleyville

9/22: Crane

9/24: Galena VolleyBear Classic

9/26: School of the Ozarks

9/29: Billings

10/4: Purdy 6:00 pm

10/6: at Blue Eye 5:30 pm

10/11: Hurley

10/13: at Southwest (Washburn) 5:30 pm

10/14: at Everton 6:00 pm

10/17: at Pleasant Hope 6:30 pm

10/18: at Spokane

SCHOOL OF THE OZARKS SCHOOL

PREVIEW

School of the Ozarks Volleyball Schedule

9/1: at Bradleyville 6:30 pm

9/2: at Exeter 7:00 pm

9/6: Blue Eye 7:00 pm

9/8: Forsyth 7:15 pm

9/10: School of the Ozarks-Patriot Invitational

9/13: at Chadwick 6:00 pm

9/15: Gainesville 7:00 pm

9/16: at Fordland 7:00 pm

9/19: at Pleasant Hope 6:30 pm

9/20: at Hurley 7:15 pm

9/22: RUSH Sr. Home School 7:00 pm

9/26: at Galena 7:15 pm

9/29: New Covenant Academy 7:15 pm

10/1: Southwest Volleyfest Tournament

10/4: Everton 6:00 pm

10/6: at Greenwood 5:30 pm

10/8: Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Tournament

10/11: Billings 7:15 pm

10/18: at Sparta

School of the Ozarks Cross Country Schedule

9/8: at Willow Springs

9/15: at Hollister

9/24: at East Newton

9/30: School of the Ozarks

9/30: Gainesville 4:30 pm

10/7: at Conway

10/15: at Mountain Home High

10/22: at Reeds Spring

10/29: MSHSAA District Cross Country Race