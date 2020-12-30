SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In two separate brackets, the Branson and Reeds Spring boys struggled against stacked opponents.
Reeds Spring had it the hardest to start the Blue & Gold Tournament. The Wolves faced Greenwood in the Gold Division, which has multiple players with Division I talent, including Georgetown-commit Aminu Mohammed. The Wolves lost 80-36, and struggled to make shots. They just ended a 10-day quarantine, and head coach Austin Kendrick said that caused a lot of rust for his team.
They played No. 8 seed Spokane on Tuesday morning but lost that one 55-48. Spokane had a close, competitive game the day before against West Plains but lost. Reeds Spring moved to 2-6 after losing to Spokane.
Branson also lost in the first round of the Blue Division. The Pirates faced Skyline and lost 68-41. The Pirates struggled with similar things as Reeds Spring — shots weren’t falling and miscommunication led to their downfall.
In the second round, though, Branson defeated Purdy 64-41 on Monday. In Wednesday’s consolation semifinals, Buffalo defeated Branson in a close 68-65 game. Despite the two losses, Branson’s game improved over the three days it competed.
The Pirates are now 4-5 this season and will head to Glendale on Jan. 5.
