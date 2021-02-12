Competition was limited this week after weather caused cancellations across Missouri.
All Monday games were canceled due to weather. Branson postponed its boys game at Nixa, which would have been played on Tuesday, to Feb. 25.
Thursday’s games were also canceled due to inclement weather.
With the end of the regular season approaching, schools are forced to make up games in a short period of time or cancel them all together.
Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks have one week less than other schools in the area because they are in the smaller classes that start districts a week earlier than Classes 3-6.
In the event of inclement weather again on game days, several schools — like Hollister — rescheduled postponed games with a few spare days in order to try and make it up again.
See the updated schedule for next week below.
