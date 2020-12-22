The Hollister Lady Tigers are 7-0 as of Dec. 20.

Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey has led Hollister in scoring, as she was expected to do.

But head coach Jimmy Lincoln has had to rely on some of his other starters.

Teams are starting to double- and triple-team Bailey, like Fair Grove did on Thursday last week.

Other players like junior Gabby Franciskovich and the Pyatt twins, Maddy and Jackie, have stepped up into scoring roles.

The Fair Grove win was a close one, but Bailey made a 3-pointer with under five seconds on the clock to take the lead by one point.

Fair Grove got the ball down the court, attempted a layup at the buzzer but missed.

Hollister won 59-58.

The Lady Tigers are playing in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic over their winter break. They will face Macks Creek to start.