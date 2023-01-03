The Branson boys basketball team ended their experience at the 2022 Blue and Gold tournament in Springfield with a loss in the Gold Division consolation bracket’s championship game.

The Pirates opened the tournament facing their bracket’s No. 4 seed, Springfield’s Parkview, and dropped a 59-46 decision in a game controlled by Parkview throughout the contest. Justin Gill led Branson with 13 points, while Aiden Dang was also in double figures with 10 points. Parkview will visit Branson for a rematch on Jan. 24.

The team rallied in their first game in the consolation bracket, handily defeating Crane 84-52. The Pirates had three players in double figures, with Skyler Ashford leading the team with 15 points, while Dang added 14 and Gill 13. They almost had five as Sutton added 9 and Tolliver had 8.

The Pirates then zapped the Zizzers of West Plains in the Consolation Bracket semi-finals, picking up a hard-fought 55-48 win. West Plains had come into the game on a roll after a dominating 78-51 win versus Clever. Dang led all scorers in the game with 22 points, while Gill and Jace Culver added 10 points.

The two clubs will face off again in Branson on Jan. 20.

The team’s tournament run ended with a tough 57-50 loss to the Willard Tigers. Culver led all scorers in the game with 18 points, while Gill added 14 to be the only Pirates in double figures. Willard held Dang to just one point.

Branson will try to take revenge on Willard on the road Jan. 10.

The tournament games left Branson at 5-7 on the season.

The Branson Lady Pirates didn’t quite fare as well in the Pink and White tournament which runs parallel to the Blue and Gold. The team went 1-2, falling in the consolation bracket semi-finals.

The team dropped their opening game against the White Bracket’s No. 4 seed Cabot 61-44. Taylor Foster led the team with 14 points, while Maci Rogers scored 13 to be the only other player in double figures.

In their first game in the consolation bracket, the Lady Pirates keelhauled Buffalo 57-11. The Lady Pirates defense was so strong they didn’t allow Buffalo to get into double figures until there was less than 90 seconds left in the game.

Foster led the team again with 17 points, while Ellison Mehrhoff added 10 points, the only players in double figures.

The team then fell in their third tournament game to Springfield’s Parkview, 69-64. The teams will face off again on Jan. 26, at Parkview. The 1-2 performance at the tournament leaves the squad at 6-4 heading into their Jan. 5 contest at home against Marshfield.