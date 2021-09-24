Monday, Sept. 27
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Greenwood
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Nixa
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Exeter
Branson girls golf at Central Ozark Conference Tournament
Forsyth volleyball at Fordland
Tuesday, Sept. 28
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Willard
4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Carthage
4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis at Mt. Vernon
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Cassville
5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball at Sparta
6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Stephens College
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Willard
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Republic
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Spokane
7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Marshfield
7 p.m. School of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Galena
Branson, Hollister cross-country at Republic
Reeds Spring girls tennis at Clever
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Branson girls tennis in Central Ozark Conference Tournament
Reeds Spring girls tennis in Big 8 Conference Tournament
Thursday, Sept. 30
4 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis at Aurora
4:30 p.m. Branson softball at Carl Junction
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Fordland
5:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer at Parkview
5:30 p.m. School of the ozarks at New Covenant Academy
6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Fordland
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Webb City
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Logan-Rogersville
7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Springfield Catholic
Reeds Spring girls tennis at Monett
Friday, Oct. 1
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Crane
7 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Waynesville in Thomas Whitefield Games
7 p.m. Branson football at Webb City
7 p.m. Forsyth football vs. Stockton
7 p.m. Hollister football vs. Aurora
7 p.m. Reeds Spring football at Marshfield
Branson softball vs. Reeds Spring in Springfield Tournament
Branson softball vs. St. Teresa’s Academy in Springfield Tournament
Reeds Spring softball vs. St. Teresa’s Academy in Springfield Tournament
Saturday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Rolla in Thomas Whitefile Games
Blue Eye cross-country in 33rd Annual Chili Pepper Festival
Branson cross-country at Camdenton
Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring volleyball in Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
College of the Ozarks cross-country in 33rd Annual Chili Pepper Festival
School of the Ozarks in Southwest Volleyfest
