The Branson Lady Pirate soccer team is off to a strong lead by sweeping their first tournament of the season on March 18 and 19.

 Courtesy of Branson School District

The Branson Lady Pirate soccer team had a clean sweep this weekend winning the Cassville Kickoff Classic on March 18 and 19. The team won all three games in shutout fashion, while scoring 16 goals of their own. The team’s strong defense held off their opponents from scoring any goals in all three games.

 

Final Scores

Branson  6 vs Monett 0

Branson 6 vs Aurora  0

Branson 4 vs Cassville 0

 

The Lady Pirates are back in action with their first home game on Thursday, March 24 at Pirate Stadium.

