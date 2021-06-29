After taking a year off, the Border Battle returned to Branson High School for the third time.

Twenty-four schools from Arkansas and Missouri — including Reeds Spring and Forsyth — came to Pirate Stadium for a day full of 7-on-7 football. Each school was guaranteed five games in pool play with the top teams moving on to semifinal and championship games.

“It was a really great day,” Branson head coach Anthony Hays said. “A lot of local schools got to come out and compete. Last year, we had to cancel it a week before. We had it on the calendar, so everyone was just really excited to be out there.”

The day-long tournament allowed teams to break up the monotony of daily workouts and create more competition. For Hays, he said he liked seeing kids compete who were primarily on junior varsity in previous years.

Liberty North, a Class 6 school north of Kansas City, won the tournament, but it was a good experience for local schools that are preparing for bigger team camps and the fall, Hays said.

Branson will host a team camp on July 28-29 with several teams from around the area. It will allow teams to compete in 11-on-11 games similar to those played in jamborees. The Border Battle prepares for that, removing linemen and allowing offensive and defensive positions to learn and work without the line.

“It was good to see senior Tristian Pierce out there along with a lot of other guys,” Hays said.

Junior Jaydan Hutchinson was one of the many players Hays highlighted after the tournament. He worked as a cornerback and slot receiver — and started the day off with a catch in the end zone.

The tournament started with teams listening to former NFL cornerback Ray McElroy, who was brought in by the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes to give a speech.