The opening round of the Missouri State High School Football Playoffs saw area rivals the Reeds Spring Wolves up against the Hollister Tigers.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Hollister Tigers took to their home field against the Reeds Spring Wolves for the first round in the playoffs.
This was the second time this year Reeds Spring and Hollister faced off. Back on Sept. 23, Hollister grabbed their first Backyard Battle trophy in 14 years against Reeds Spring in a win 26-20.
However, Friday night belonged to the Wolves as they jumped out to a big lead in the first half. The Wolves were the only ones to score in the first half and then withstood a second half rally from the Tigers. The Tigers got two, fourth quarter touchdowns before time ran out.
Caden Wiest grabbed a pair of touchdown passes to help the Wolves grab the win 20-12.
The Wolves move into the second round of the playoffs at Mountain Grove next Friday while the Tigers season ends at 6-4.
