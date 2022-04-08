Branson High School has hired a new men’s head basketball

coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Pete McBride will replace Mike Linehan who resigned the

position in March.

McBride has served in the Eminence School District for 26 years as a teacher, coach, and

administrator. His basketball coaching career at Eminence secured 399 career wins and two

state championships in 2013 and 2018. McBride was named the Missouri Basketball Coach of

the Year in 2013 and 2018, and was named the National Federation Midwest Coach of the Year

in 2018. He won ten district championships, eight conference titles, and was named Coach of

the Year in his conference eight times. In 2020, McBride was inducted into the Missouri

Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in Administration from William Woods University, and a specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. McBride will assume the role of Assistant Athletic Director and physical education instructor at BHS.

“I am looking forward to continuing my teaching and coaching career in the Branson School

District,” says McBride. “Branson has a strong reputation as an outstanding school district with

strong leadership. I'm looking forward to leading the men's basketball program into the future.”

The McBride’s are already part of the Pirate family, as Pete’s wife, Francie McBride, serves as librarian at Branson High School and Cedar Ridge Primary, and BHS head volleyball coach.

Their son, Trent, is a junior attending Baptist Bible College. They also have a seventh grade daughter, Joree, who attends Branson Junior High School.

“We are excited to be adding Pete to the Branson community,” says David Large, BHS Activities Director. “Coach McBride has had a lot of success and is very respected in the basketball

community. As we went through the process, his name kept coming up as someone we would

be very fortunate to have leading our program. Pete is a great addition as a coach and a

teacher for Branson Schools, and we are glad to have him as a Pirate.”